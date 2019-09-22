Greek police said Saturday they've arrested a 65-year-old Lebanese man on suspicion of being involved in the 1985 hijacking of American airliner Trans World Airlines (TWA) Flight 847, AP first reported.

Why it matters: U.S. Navy diver Robert Stethem, 23, was tortured and shot to death after the U.S.-bound plane was hijacked soon after takeoff from Athens. The other 146 passengers and crew members aboard endured a days-long ordeal before being released, AP notes.