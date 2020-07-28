55 mins ago - Economy & Business

TV cashes in on viewers' heightened stress from current events

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Amid the heightened stress from the pandemic, protests and the election, media companies are leaning into content that will help users cope with anxiety.

Driving the news: The stress relief app "Calm" is getting made into its own TV show.

  • HBO Max has ordered the series called "A World of Calm," which will feature celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Idris Elba. It's supposed to make users fall asleep while watching it.
  • Quibi created a daily meditation series called "The Daily Chill" last year to help users relieve anxiety with ASMR videos.
  • Snapchat says it's launching in in-app meditation experience with Headspace, a meditation app often used to help mitigate stress and anxiety.

The bottom line: Stress sells.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Nadler accuses Barr of undermining democratic norms in opening statement

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) painted the integrity of the Justice Department as "more at risk than at any time in modern history" in opening remarks at a hearing for Attorney General Bill Barr Tuesday, accusing him of shielding President Trump from responsibility and eroding democratic norms.

Why it matters: The hearing, which focuses on the DOJ's alleged politicization under Barr, is the attorney general's first time appearing before the committee. Barr in his own remarks accused the committee's Democrats of trying to discredit him over his investigations into the origins of the FBI's Russia probe.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Fed extends economic support programs through December

Fed chair Jerome Powell testifying before Congress on June 30. Photo: Bill O'Leary/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve is extending the emergency lending programs it launched in response to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus to the end of the year.

Why it matters: The Fed's programs were originally set to expire in September, but the central bank is now signaling that the economy will need its support for a longer period than anticipated. Congress, too, is facing looming deadlines for programs like extra unemployment benefits set to expire in coming days, when lawmakers initially hoped the coronavirus would have run its course.

Hans Nichols
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden plans $150 billion for communities of color

Biden at a July 21 speech on his economic plan. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden plans to detail Tuesday how his "Build Back Better" economic program will help African American and Latino communities, explaining how he will leverage public funds to spur private investment for businesses that are grappling with COVID-19 and generations of structural inequality.

Behind the numbers: In the fourth and final installment of his economic program, Biden will spell out how to specifically allocate for communities of color some of the money that he's previously announced.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow