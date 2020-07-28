TV cashes in on viewers' heightened stress from current events

Amid the heightened stress from the pandemic, protests and the election, media companies are leaning into content that will help users cope with anxiety.

Driving the news: The stress relief app "Calm" is getting made into its own TV show.

HBO Max has ordered the series called "A World of Calm," which will feature celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Idris Elba. It's supposed to make users fall asleep while watching it.

has ordered the series called "A World of Calm," which will feature celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Idris Elba. It's supposed to make users fall asleep while watching it. Quibi created a daily meditation series called "The Daily Chill" last year to help users relieve anxiety with ASMR videos.

created a daily meditation series called "The Daily Chill" last year to help users relieve anxiety with ASMR videos. Snapchat says it's launching in in-app meditation experience with Headspace, a meditation app often used to help mitigate stress and anxiety.

The bottom line: Stress sells.