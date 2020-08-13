1 hour ago - World

Greece seeks U.S. intervention in Turkey dispute

Dendias (L) with Netanyahu. Photo: GPO/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Greece has asked Israeli leaders to lobby the Trump administration to take a stronger position in an intensifying dispute with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Behind the scenes: Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias arrived in Israel for a short visit today. He asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to speak with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and urge the U.S. to intervene more forcefully, Israeli officials briefed on the visit tell me.

The big picture: Turkey has sent a ship — along with military vessels — to explore for oil and gas in areas which Greece and Cyprus consider part of their exclusive maritime zones.

  • Turkey's claim to the areas are part of a deal it struck with Libya's embattled government, which it is supporting militarily in an ongoing civil war. The deal's legitimacy has been widely questioned.
  • France has emphatically backed Greece and Cyprus, with President Emmanuel Macron offering military support yesterday and dispatching ships and aircraft to the region.
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel is attempting to mediate. She spoke today with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
  • The U.S. has had minimal involvement, but Pompeo will meet Dendias tomorrow in Vienna to discuss the crisis.

In the room: Dendias showed his Israeli counterparts maps of the areas where Turkish ships are operating.

  • He expressed concern over America's absence in the dispute, and stressed that the Trump administration needs to “come back to the region," the Israeli officials say.

What’s next: The foreign ministers of the EU member states are also set to convene tomorrow for an emergency session about the crisis.

  • Greek and French officials are concerned the tensions could escalate into a military conflict.

Go deeper

Barak Ravid
Aug 12, 2020 - World

U.S. threatens to veto UN peacekeeping in Lebanon over Hezbollah concerns

Peacekeepers with Lebanese troops in southern Lebanon. Photo: Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty

The Trump administration is threatening to veto a resolution to extend the UN's long-standing peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon if its mandate isn't changed, Israeli and U.S. officials tell me.

Why it matters: The U.S. is the main funder of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which has an annual budget of $250 million. The veto threat is a tactical move, and part of a broader effort to put pressure on Iran and its proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dave LawlerBarak Ravid
6 hours ago - World

Trump announces normalization of ties between Israel and UAE

Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu, Trump and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto; Samuel Corum; Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump announced a "historic" deal Thursday which will see Israel and the UAE open full diplomatic relations and Israel suspend its annexation plans in the West Bank.

Why it matters: This is a major breakthrough for Israel, which lacks diplomatic recognition in many Middle Eastern countries but has been steadily improving relations in the Gulf, largely due to mutual antipathy toward Iran.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 20,724,799 — Total deaths: 751,399— Total recoveries: 12,873,188Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 5,234,800 — Total deaths: 166,750 — Total recoveries: 1,755,225 — Total tests: 63,731,305Map.
  3. Politics: House Democrats to investigate scientist leading "Operation Warp Speed" vaccine projectMcConnell announces Senate will not hold votes until Sept. 8 unless stimulus deal is reached.
  4. 2020: Biden calls for 3-month national mask mandateBiden and Harris to receive coronavirus briefings 4 times a week.
  5. States: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to drop lawsuit over Atlanta's mask mandate.
  6. Business: Why the CARES Act makes 2020 the best year for companies to lose money.
  7. Public health: Cases are falling, but don't get too comfortable.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow