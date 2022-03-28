Turkey defuses mine off its shoreline

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Turkey's National Defense Ministry said Monday it defused a mine off of the coast of the northern Igneada district, located near the border with Bulgaria.

Why it matters: It's the second mine recently disabled by Turkey and comes after a warning from Russia that hundreds of mines had broken off cables near Ukrainian ports and drifted into the Black Sea.

Ukrainian officials dismissed the warning as Russian disinformation.

The big picture: The Black Sea is a major shipping route.

