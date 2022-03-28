Turkey defuses mine off its shoreline
Turkey's National Defense Ministry said Monday it defused a mine off of the coast of the northern Igneada district, located near the border with Bulgaria.
Why it matters: It's the second mine recently disabled by Turkey and comes after a warning from Russia that hundreds of mines had broken off cables near Ukrainian ports and drifted into the Black Sea.
- Ukrainian officials dismissed the warning as Russian disinformation.
The big picture: The Black Sea is a major shipping route.
