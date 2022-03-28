Skip to main content
Turkey defuses mine off its shoreline

Jacob Knutson
A Turkish Coast Guard boat patrolling off the coastal village of Rumelifeneri, Turkey, on March 27.
A Turkish Coast Guard boat patrolling off the coastal village of Rumelifeneri, Turkey, on March 27. Photo: Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Turkey's National Defense Ministry said Monday it defused a mine off of the coast of the northern Igneada district, located near the border with Bulgaria.

Why it matters: It's the second mine recently disabled by Turkey and comes after a warning from Russia that hundreds of mines had broken off cables near Ukrainian ports and drifted into the Black Sea.

  • Ukrainian officials dismissed the warning as Russian disinformation.

The big picture: The Black Sea is a major shipping route.

