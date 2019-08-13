Democratic presidential candidate and Iraq War veteran Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) said in a statement Monday she's leaving the campaign trail Wednesday for 2 weeks of active-duty training with the National Guard.
"While some people are telling me, 'Gosh, this is a terrible time to leave the campaign. Can't you find a way out of it?' That's not what this is about. I look forward to joining my fellow soldiers for a joint-training exercise with the Indonesian military, focused on counterterrorism and disaster response."