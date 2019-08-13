Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

Tulsi Gabbard pausing campaign for active duty with National Guard

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) speaks during a forum on gun safety at the Iowa Events Center on August 10, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate and Iraq War veteran Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) said in a statement Monday she's leaving the campaign trail Wednesday for 2 weeks of active-duty training with the National Guard.

"While some people are telling me, 'Gosh, this is a terrible time to leave the campaign. Can't you find a way out of it?' That's not what this is about. I look forward to joining my fellow soldiers for a joint-training exercise with the Indonesian military, focused on counterterrorism and disaster response."

Go deeper: Tulsi Gabbard on the issues, in under 500 words

Tulsi Gabbard