In a new video posted on Twitter Sunday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard claimed that Hillary Clinton's recent suggestion that she is being "groomed" by Russians to act as a 2020 spoiler is in part due to Gabbard's endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 election.

Context: Clinton appeared on David Plouffe's "Campaign HQ" podcast, where she did not mention the congresswoman by name, but said Russians have "got their eye on somebody who's currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third party candidate."