How tuition compares to the overall inflation rate

Data: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; Chart: Axios Visuals

For the first time since the early 1980s, tuition inflation is lower than the rate at which consumer prices are rising, according to a 2018 research paper from S&P Global Ratings.

The big picture: Baumol's cost disease, which says that tuition fees are always going to rise faster than inflation, might not be an iron law after all. It's been a decade since Congress increased the amount that undergraduates could borrow from the government, which is effectively constraining tuition increases.