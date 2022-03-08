What to watch for at Tuesday's Apple event

The tease for Tuesday's Apple's press event was "Peek Performance," perhaps a hint that we will get a "peek" at something new. And that, more than the prospect of a new iPad or a 5G-capable iPhone SE, is what I am most interested in.

Between the lines: Apple usually uses its press events to announce products that are shipping either immediately or within the next few weeks. Every now and then, though, it teases a product that is further out.

Driving the news: Apple is live-streaming a press event starting at 10 a.m. PT Tuesday.

The company is widely expected to introduce an updated iPhone SE, likely with 5G support, along with perhaps a new iPad.

Apple is also in the process of shifting its entire Mac line from Intel chips to Apple-designed processors, so new Mac models are also a reasonable bet.

The big picture: More interesting is what the company might show but not release.

While I am certainly not expecting to see an Apple car, there's an outside chance the company could preview its mixed-reality headset. But its June developer conference would make more sense for such an unveiling, if the goal is to get programmers working to create apps.

Another possibility is that the company shows a high-end Mac that is a little further off, as it has done in the past with both the iMac Pro and Mac Pro.

My thought bubble: Even if all Apple does is introduce new models of existing products, I'll be looking for any features within those products that hint toward future directions.

The bottom line: Whatever Apple introduces, expect news and analysis on Axios.com and in Wednesday's Axios Login newsletter.