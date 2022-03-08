What to watch for at Tuesday's Apple event
The tease for Tuesday's Apple's press event was "Peek Performance," perhaps a hint that we will get a "peek" at something new. And that, more than the prospect of a new iPad or a 5G-capable iPhone SE, is what I am most interested in.
Between the lines: Apple usually uses its press events to announce products that are shipping either immediately or within the next few weeks. Every now and then, though, it teases a product that is further out.
Driving the news: Apple is live-streaming a press event starting at 10 a.m. PT Tuesday.
- The company is widely expected to introduce an updated iPhone SE, likely with 5G support, along with perhaps a new iPad.
- Apple is also in the process of shifting its entire Mac line from Intel chips to Apple-designed processors, so new Mac models are also a reasonable bet.
The big picture: More interesting is what the company might show but not release.
- While I am certainly not expecting to see an Apple car, there's an outside chance the company could preview its mixed-reality headset. But its June developer conference would make more sense for such an unveiling, if the goal is to get programmers working to create apps.
- Another possibility is that the company shows a high-end Mac that is a little further off, as it has done in the past with both the iMac Pro and Mac Pro.
My thought bubble: Even if all Apple does is introduce new models of existing products, I'll be looking for any features within those products that hint toward future directions.
The bottom line: Whatever Apple introduces, expect news and analysis on Axios.com and in Wednesday's Axios Login newsletter.