Tshisekedi winning power struggle in Democratic Republic of Congo

Dave Lawler, author of World

An awkward grip: Kabila (L) at Tshisekedi's inauguration in Jan. 2019. Photo: Tony Karumba/AFP via Getty

Félix Tshisekedi has been on a good run.

Driving the news: The president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo took over the chairmanship of the African Union this week. Days earlier, he won a major victory in an ongoing power struggle with his predecessor, Joseph Kabila, by convincing a large swath of parliament to leave Kabila's camp and vote out the speaker, a Kabila ally.

The backstory: Tshisekedi is something of an accidental president. He was declared the winner of the DRC’s December 2018 elections despite independent observers believing another candidate, Martin Fayulu, was the clear winner.

  • Most believed Kabila — who spent 18 years in office and effectively controlled the electoral commission — struck a backroom deal to elevate Tshisekedi while ensuring he'd retain a large slice of power after stepping down.
  • That compact has eroded over time. On Jan. 27, it appeared to crumble entirely.

How it happened: One MP told the Economist that “money circulated” as his fellow parliamentarians were convinced to switch sides, but that they'd been offered even more money to stay put.

  • Many seem to base their calculus on the fact that Tshisekedi has the power to dole out patronage to allies and investigate foes for corruption — making him a better friend to have.
  • Tshisekedi is becoming a more powerful president than many expected, but he has not yet proved a particularly effective one in terms of delivering promised economic and political reforms, per the Economist.

Worth noting: The U.S. and European countries — happy to see the back of Kabila and hoping for some stability — largely ignored the fact that the 2018 election was rigged in Tshisekedi's favor.

Go deeper

Glen JohnsonAlayna Treene
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The trial turns to Republicans

From today's presentation by House Manager Diana DeGette. Photo: Senate TV via AP

House impeachment managers on Thursday told how the Capitol siege terrorized the workers who take care of and protect members of Congress.

The state of play: That included Black police officers repeatedly being called the n-word and janitors having to clean up blood and feces left by the rioters.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Health

Biden administration purchases 200 million additional vaccine doses

President Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 11. Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The federal government purchased an additional 200 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, President Biden announced Thursday during a tour of the National Institutes of Health.

The big picture: Biden said the U.S. is on track to have enough supply of the vaccine to inoculate 300 million Americans by the end of July. That comes out to roughly 600 million doses, boosting "supply in the United States by 50 percent," as first reported by the Washington Post.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneUrsula Perano
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment trial recap, day 3: House managers rest case, urging Senate to convict

Security forces respond with tear gas after Trump's supporters breached the Capitol security. Photo: Probal Rashid/Getty Images

House impeachment managers wrapped up their case against Donald Trump on Thursday by driving home the evidence they believe shows the former president committed the impeachable offense of "incitement of insurrection."

The big picture: House managers closed their final day with words and footage of the rioters at the U.S. Capitol, arguing that the siege was carried out at the direction of the former president. They warned that Trump could incite violence again if he is not barred from holding office.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow