TSA plans to send hundreds more airport screeners to southern border

The Transportation Security Administration plans to send more than 650 airport screeners and federal air marshals to help cope with a rise in migrants at the southern border, AP reports.

Details: House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings said Tuesday that TSA told his panel nearly 200 screeners and supervisors along with 172 air marshals had been dispatched to the border and there were plans to send another 294, per AP.

