TSA plans to send hundreds more airport screeners to southern border

Central American migrants look through a border fence as a US Border PatRol agents stands guard near the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on November 25.
The El Chaparral border crossing in Mexico. Photo: Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images

The Transportation Security Administration plans to send more than 650 airport screeners and federal air marshals to help cope with a rise in migrants at the southern border, AP reports.

Details: House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings said Tuesday that TSA told his panel nearly 200 screeners and supervisors along with 172 air marshals had been dispatched to the border and there were plans to send another 294, per AP.

