TSA makes an exception for 12-ounce hand sanitizer bottles amid coronavirus outbreak

The Transportation Security Administration announced Friday that passengers can now bring larger bottles of liquid hand sanitizer in their carry-on luggage.

The state of play: Travelers can bring up to 12-ounce bottles aboard "until further notice," per TSA, but the sanitizer must be screened separately at U.S. airport security checkpoints. The 3.4-ounce limit still applies to other liquids, gels and aerosols.

