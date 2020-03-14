2 hours ago - Health

TSA makes an exception for 12-ounce hand sanitizer bottles amid coronavirus outbreak

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

The Transportation Security Administration announced Friday that passengers can now bring larger bottles of liquid hand sanitizer in their carry-on luggage.

The state of play: Travelers can bring up to 12-ounce bottles aboard "until further notice," per TSA, but the sanitizer must be screened separately at U.S. airport security checkpoints. The 3.4-ounce limit still applies to other liquids, gels and aerosols.

Ursula Perano

TSA bans employees from using China-owned TikTok for social media outreach

Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Sunday that it is banning employees from using the Chinese-owned app TikTok for social media outreach, after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent the agency a letter raising security concerns, AP reports.

The big picture: Schumer had previously requested that the U.S. government investigate whether TikTok poses any "national security risks. The app already has more than 110 million downloads in the U.S. alone, and it could become a Chinese vacuum for coveted American data as tensions between the countries continue to escalate.

Axios

In photos: March 10th Democratic primaries

People vote in the Michigan primary election at an elementary school. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

Americans in six states are voting today in the Democratic primaries after Super Tuesday results narrowed the field to former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii).

The state of play: The coronavirus looms over the primaries as campaign workers and polling places try to protect themselves with gloves and hand sanitizer. Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Idaho, North Dakota and Washington will have closed their polls by 11 p.m. ET.

Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerEileen Drage O'Reilly

Cruise ship evacuations: More Americans test positive for coronavirus

A bus carrying American citizens from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship arrives at the U.S. government-chartered aircraft that is taking them back to the United States while authorities wear protective suits look on at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Another 14 passengers tested positive for the novel coronavirus during their evacuation from the Diamond Princess cruise ship before being flown in a "specialist containment" area of the plane to the United States, per a U.S. government statement early Monday.

Details: Over 40 Americans who had been on the ship had previously been confirmed as infected and will remain in Japanese hospitals for treatment, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told "Face the Nation" Sunday. The rest were evacuated, and these latest cases were among them. All evacuees will undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival Monday morning.

