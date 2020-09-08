50 mins ago - Economy & Business

Possible restrictions on Chinese chip exports could do harm to U.S. growth

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Trump administration's trade war with China and the coronavirus pandemic have crippled U.S. exports this year and could worsen as the administration reportedly is considering export restrictions on China’s most advanced manufacturer of semiconductors.

Where it stands: The U.S. trade deficit has risen to its highest since July 2008 and U.S. exports of goods and services as a percentage of GDP shrank to the lowest level since 2003 in the second quarter.

Why it matters: While exports aren't a major contributor to U.S. GDP, adding such restrictions on sales to a trading partner as large as China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. risks doing real harm to U.S. growth as companies try to bounce back from the pandemic.

Between the lines: China's economy is recovering more quickly than other countries but Beijing remains well behind in its commitments to purchase increased U.S. goods and services.

  • The U.S. already has placed similar restrictions on Chinese telecom giant Huawei, another major buyer of American-made tech products.
  • Chinese officials say the export restrictions have simply accelerated development of domestically produced equipment to replace the U.S. products.

The big picture: Exports as a percentage of GDP represented 12.4% of U.S. GDP as recently as the second quarter of 2018, and had remained above 12% until Q2 2019, but have fallen precipitously since.

  • Trump looks to be doubling down, threatening to punish American companies that create jobs overseas and to deny those that do business in China federal contracts, in a White House news conference Monday.

Go deeper

Amy Harder, author of Generate
3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

U.S. spends the most stimulus but smallest share on green energy

Data: Rhodium Group; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. has spent the biggest share of its GDP on discretionary stimulus spending compared to other major economies, but it’s spent the smallest share on clean energy, per a new analysis from consultancy Rhodium Group.

Why it matters: To what degree the world invests in clean-energy technologies as it recovers from the pandemic-induced recession could go a long way toward reaching climate goals.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
17 hours ago - World

China launching data security initiative to counter U.S. tech blockade

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is reportedly scheduled to announce the country's new data security initiatvie, in Berlin, Germany on Sept. 1. Photo: Peng Dawei/Xinhua via Getty Images

China is set to announce its own global data security initiative on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people briefed on the issue.

Why it matters: China's effort is aimed at countering U.S. attempts to bar Chinese technology from other countries, most recently through the Clean Network program announced last month, WSJ reports.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
Sep 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Mnuchin: "I thought the debt was very manageable" pre-COVID

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told "Fox News Sunday" that he thought the national debt, which reached a record $23 trillion at the end of 2019, was "very manageable" prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: President Trump promised during the 2016 campaign to reduce the national debt and eliminate it entirely within eight years. Last week, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projected that the debt will exceed 100% of GDP in 2021 and rise to 107% in 2023 — the highest in U.S. history.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow