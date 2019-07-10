Trump's 4th of July celebration bankrupts D.C.'s security fund

Context: The special fund — paid for with federal dollars meant to reimburse the nation's capital for exceptional public safety costs — has shrunk since Trump took office, the Post reports.

Chris Rodriguez, director of the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, explained to the Post that the estimated costs of the "Salute to America" were nearly 6 times that of past years 4th of July programs, and are likely to increase as the city accounts for expenses.

