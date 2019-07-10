Trump's 4th of July celebration bankrupts D.C.'s security fund

President Trump's 4th of July festivities cost Washington D.C. $1.7 million, bankrupting the city's Emergency Planning and Security Fund, reports the Washington Post.
By the numbers: The fund is "depleted and is estimated to be running a $6 million deficit by Sept. 30," per the Post. Meanwhile, Washington, D.C. has not yet been repaid for more than $7 million in 2017 inauguration costs, local officials told the Post.
Context: The special fund — paid for with federal dollars meant to reimburse the nation's capital for exceptional public safety costs — has shrunk since Trump took office, the Post reports.
- Chris Rodriguez, director of the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, explained to the Post that the estimated costs of the "Salute to America" were nearly 6 times that of past years 4th of July programs, and are likely to increase as the city accounts for expenses.
