U.S. issues warning as signs point to Syria's use of chemical weapons

The backdrop: It has been nearly a year since President Trump ordered air strikes in Syria in response to a chemical weapons attack. More recently, Trump announced and quickly walked back a withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria, reiterating that his focus is on countering ISIS, rather than the political future of the country, per Axios' World Editor Dave Lawler.

The state of play The State Department also pointed to false narratives Russian government-run media have been circulating about the White Helmets — a group that tries to rescue civilians during strikes — as part of an attempt to place blame on others for the chemical attacks. These stories are a "pretext in advance of the Assad regime’s own barbaric chemical weapons attacks."

Details: Syrian forces allegedly carried out a chemical attack in Idlib, Syria on May 19, which, if proven true, violates a ceasefire agreement protecting millions of civilians.