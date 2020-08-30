President Trump visited Louisiana and Texas on Saturday to survey the damage caused by former Hurricane Laura, which killed 16 people after making landfall near the states' border Category 4 storm before weakening this week, per AP.

The big picture: Trump said while visiting Lake Charles that he wanted to "support the great people of Louisiana." "It's been a great state for me," he said, adding Louisiana would rebuild "fast." Anti-Trump Republican group the Lincoln Project tweeted video of him joking with locals after signing an autograph, "Sell it tonight on eBay. $10,000."

Trump has "sometimes struggled with his role as consoler in chief," AP notes, pointing to examples including a 2018 Carolinas visit in which he told a family after a yacht washed onto their property during a flood, "At least you got a nice boat out of the deal." But he also comforted Alabama families after a deadly 2019 tornado.

Trump with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (C) at an emergency operation center in Orange, Texas. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Trump joins National Guard troops in Lake Charles. He spent some two hours in the city. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Trump bows his head as he joins aid distribution workers for a prayer at a local warehouse in Lake Charles. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Trump surveys the damage caused by Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images