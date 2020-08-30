42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Trump visits hurricane-hit Louisiana and Texas

President Trump (red cap) tours the damage caused by former Hurricane Laura, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Saturday. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump visited Louisiana and Texas on Saturday to survey the damage caused by former Hurricane Laura, which killed 16 people after making landfall near the states' border Category 4 storm before weakening this week, per AP.

The big picture: Trump said while visiting Lake Charles that he wanted to "support the great people of Louisiana." "It's been a great state for me," he said, adding Louisiana would rebuild "fast." Anti-Trump Republican group the Lincoln Project tweeted video of him joking with locals after signing an autograph, "Sell it tonight on eBay. $10,000."

  • Trump has "sometimes struggled with his role as consoler in chief," AP notes, pointing to examples including a 2018 Carolinas visit in which he told a family after a yacht washed onto their property during a flood, "At least you got a nice boat out of the deal." But he also comforted Alabama families after a deadly 2019 tornado.
Trump with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (C) at an emergency operation center in Orange, Texas. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images
Trump joins National Guard troops in Lake Charles. He spent some two hours in the city. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images
Trump bows his head as he joins aid distribution workers for a prayer at a local warehouse in Lake Charles. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images
Trump surveys the damage caused by Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images
Supporters wave to the Trump's convoy as he arrives at the Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
Aug 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

In photos: Thousands gather at Lincoln Memorial to protest police brutality

"Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality. Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

Two generations of Kings spoke at the Lincoln Memorial Friday as part of the March on Washington that honored the 57th anniversary of MLK's "I Have a Dream" speech.

The big picture: Black people are reeling after a summer that opened with the police killing of George Floyd and is closing with the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was paralyzed and spent time handcuffed to a hospital bed after being shot seven times in the back.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 24,896,303 — Total deaths: 840,407 — Total recoveries: 16,314,153Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 5,959,817 — Total deaths: 182,726 — Total recoveries: 2,140,614 — Total tests: 76,849,918Map.
  3. Politics: "There will be people who became infected" after attending Trump's RNC speech, Sanjay Gupta says — Trump's big health promises ignore the pandemic's reality.
  4. Business: MGM Resorts to lay off 18,000 furloughed workers — National League of Cities: Airline cuts to small-town routes is a "devastation"
  5. U.S.: The shifting geography of telemedicine
  6. World: Europe fears second coronavirus wave as cases surgeBerlin police break up protests against coronavirus restrictions
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
5 hours ago - Health

The shifting geography of telemedicine

Data shows that while telemedicine has boomed during the pandemic, its growth has varied depending on different states' lockdown policies.

Why it matters: As the pandemic begins to come under control, how lasting the telemedicine boom will be depends ultimately on whether the services can truly replace doctors.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow