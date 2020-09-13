1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Former top intel official: Trump undermining trust in the election advances Russia's aims

Former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon told CBS News's "Face the Nation" that President Trump's message that the electoral system can't be trusted "is exactly what the Russians particularly hope to achieve."

Why it matters: Trump's critics have repeatedly said the president is undermining the elections by sowing distrust into Americans. He has previously claimed, with no evidence, that voting by mail leads to widespread voter fraud.

What she's saying: "That message that you can't trust our system, that you can't trust the vote, that you can't trust the other party, that you can't trust is exactly what the Russians particularly hope to achieve. And their aim would be to sow divisions, and to get Americans to say, you know what it's not worth it, I can't trust it, so we're not going to vote."

  • "But [Trump] is not the only one. When the other party says that a difference in policy means he is malfeasant or evil or being controlled that too is undermining. So his is the biggest voice but there are others"

Israel to reimpose 3-week lockdown after surge in coronavirus cases

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday the government will impose a three-week lockdown in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza following a major resurgence in coronavirus cases, AP reports.

Why it matters: Israel is the first developed country to re-enter lockdown, which it had initially lifted in May, according to Haaretz. The lockdown will begin on Friday, coinciding with the start of Rosh Hashanah.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 28,819,579 — Total deaths: 921,156 — Total recoveries: 19,494,163Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 6,496,159 — Total deaths: 193,787 — Total recoveries: 2,434,658 — Total tests: 88,048,386Map
  3. Politics: Infectious-disease expert on Trump downplaying virus: "Telling the truth never causes panic."
  4. Vaccine: Pfizer preparing to distribute vaccine by year-end, CEO says — AstraZeneca to resume vaccine trials.
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. Education: The colleges that are getting reopening right.
Pfizer preparing to distribute COVID vaccine by year-end, CEO says

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that his company will know whether its coronavirus vaccine is effective by the end of October and that it has already manufactured hundreds of thousands of doses in anticipation that the vaccine will receive FDA approval.

Why it matters: There has been a major push by the Trump administration to get a coronavirus vaccine to the public this fall, though it may only be available for certain high-risk groups. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already urged governors to have vaccine distribution centers ready by November.

