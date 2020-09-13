Former top intel official: Trump undermining trust in the election advances Russia's aims

Former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon told CBS News's "Face the Nation" that President Trump's message that the electoral system can't be trusted "is exactly what the Russians particularly hope to achieve."

Why it matters: Trump's critics have repeatedly said the president is undermining the elections by sowing distrust into Americans. He has previously claimed, with no evidence, that voting by mail leads to widespread voter fraud.

What she's saying: "That message that you can't trust our system, that you can't trust the vote, that you can't trust the other party, that you can't trust is exactly what the Russians particularly hope to achieve. And their aim would be to sow divisions, and to get Americans to say, you know what it's not worth it, I can't trust it, so we're not going to vote."