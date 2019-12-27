Trump removes retweets naming purported Ukraine whistleblower

President Trump's retweet that named the alleged Ukraine whistleblower has been deleted, the Washington Post reports and Axios has confirmed. Trump's retweet to an an article that named the purported whistleblower was also removed from the president's feed.
Why it matters: These retweets mark the first time Trump has actively promoted the name, despite the fact that some of his allies, including son Donald Trump Jr. have repeatedly done so online.
- Some conservative media outlets have published the name, but most major outlets have refrained from doing so.
- A group of Senate Republicans told Politico last month that they did not support naming the whistleblower over fears that doing so might be illegal.
- Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) called on the media to print the name at a rally in November as President Trump stood alongside him.
What happened: Trump retweeted an official account for his 2020 campaign on Thursday night, which shared a tweet aimed at Mark Zaid, the whistleblower's lawyer.
- "It's pretty simple. The CIA 'whistleblower' is not a real whistleblower!" the tweet read.
- It included a link to a Washington Examiner item that had the whistleblower's purported name in the headline.
On Friday night, Trump reportedly promoted a tweet by a Trump supporter that included the alleged whistleblower's name and accused him of committing perjury. The tweet is no longer on the president's feed.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with the latest developments.