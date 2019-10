President Trump on Wednesday tweeted what appeared to be an altered photo of himself putting a medal on the dog injured last weekend during a raid that resulted in the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Reality check: The photo bears the watermark for the Twitter account of the conservative site The Daily Wire. The tweeted image appears to be an edited version of a 2017 AP photo of Trump presenting the Medal of Honor to retired Army medic James C. McCloughan.