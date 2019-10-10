Why it matters: While Trump's statement is similar to his threat to "obliterate" Turkey's economy from earlier this week, it's now clear that his red line in the region is not simply the start of a Turkish offensive against the Kurds.

However, his vagueness surrounding what might actually prompt action against Turkey is not likely to quell dissent among his fellow Republicans, who have been largely united in decrying his decision to withdraw from northern Syria.

Worth noting: Turkey is a NATO ally, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Trump will meet next month at the White House.

