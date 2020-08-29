2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump slams Bolton, Woodward and his own niece over tell-all books

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday tweeted a series of digs at former national security adviser John Bolton, Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward and his own niece Mary Trump — all of whom have written tell-all books on the president.

The big picture: Bolton's 2020 book served as fuel to Trump's post-impeachment fire, alleging that the president green-lit Uighur concentration camps in China, among other things.

  • Woodward's 2018 book "Fear" detailed a chaotic administration that actively thwarts the president's initiatives, and his upcoming release "Rage" is set to unveil more of the like. Direct interviews with the president are included.
  • Mary Trump's 2020 book "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man," painted a damning image of her uncle. She alleged that the president paid someone to take his SATs for him and that he once went to see a movie instead of staying by his dying brother's bedside.

What they're saying: "About the only way a person is able to write a book on me is if they agree that it will contain as much bad “stuff” as possible, much of which is lies. It’s like getting a job with CNN or MSDNC and saying that “President Trump is great.” You have ZERO chance. FAKE NEWS!," Trump tweeted.

  • "Even whether it’s dumb warmongers like John Bolton, social pretenders like Bob Woodward, who never has anything good to say, or an unstable niece, who was now rightfully shunned, scorned and mocked her entire life, and never even liked by her own very kind & caring grandfather!"

Aug 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Ben Carson defends Trump against accusations of racism at RNC

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson defended President Trump against accusations of racism at the Republican National Convention on Thursday.

Why it matters: Carson, the only Black member of Trump's Cabinet, has become a loyal ally and defender of the president since running against him in the 2016 Republican primary.

Aug 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Between the lines of Trump's RNC speech

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

After spending four years pushing away all but his hardest core, President Trump used the Republican National Convention to try to belatedly reel back big swaths of the electorate who like his policies but don't like him.

The state of play: The Trump campaign is gambling that even Americans who hate his style will ultimately vote on what they think affects them most directly.

