Trump slams Bolton, Woodward and his own niece over tell-all books

President Trump on Saturday tweeted a series of digs at former national security adviser John Bolton, Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward and his own niece Mary Trump — all of whom have written tell-all books on the president.

The big picture: Bolton's 2020 book served as fuel to Trump's post-impeachment fire, alleging that the president green-lit Uighur concentration camps in China, among other things.

Woodward's 2018 book "Fear" detailed a chaotic administration that actively thwarts the president's initiatives, and his upcoming release "Rage" is set to unveil more of the like. Direct interviews with the president are included.

Mary Trump's 2020 book "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," painted a damning image of her uncle. She alleged that the president paid someone to take his SATs for him and that he once went to see a movie instead of staying by his dying brother's bedside.

What they're saying: "About the only way a person is able to write a book on me is if they agree that it will contain as much bad “stuff” as possible, much of which is lies. It’s like getting a job with CNN or MSDNC and saying that “President Trump is great.” You have ZERO chance. FAKE NEWS!," Trump tweeted.