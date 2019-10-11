Stavros Lambrinidis, EU ambassador to the U.S., says the conflict between Syria and Turkey fundamentally weakens the alliance between the 2 allies, and he called on Turkey to stop attacks immediately at an Axios event on Friday.

The big picture: Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan expects little international pushback for his Syria offensive, per Axios' Dave Lawler. Anger has grown in Washington and U.S. allies are concerned as Erdogan continues to rely heavily on his personal relationship with Trump.

