Why it matters: Hassett is leaving in the middle of a multi-front trade war launched by the U.S. The former scholar at the conservative American Enterprise Institute is the latest in a long line of senior White House officials to leave the administration since Trump took office in January 2017.

The big picture: Hassett said he considers the post as a 2-year position and his departure has nothing to do with the trade war, according to the Washington Post. "The trade story and the departure story are completely different stories,” he said, per the Post.