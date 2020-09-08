2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Meadows says Trump to release new Supreme Court list in coming days

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Trump plans to release a shortlist of his potential picks for Supreme Court justices "in the coming days," White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Trump's decision to release a similar list in May of 2016 likely helped shore up his support among conservatives, for whom confirming judges to the Supreme Court and federal judiciary has been a longtime priority.

What they're saying: "We've been working on the SCOTUS picks, I don't know that there's been a delay as much as there has been a whole lot of other priorities that we've been working on," Meadows said.

  • "I'm optimistic that you'll see those SCOTUS picks in coming days. We've been working very closely, the president has, with the White House general counsel, getting input from a number of others," he added.
  • "I'm excited about the list, and the president will be signing off on that in the coming days."

The backdrop: Discussions about the list ramped up after Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump's first Supreme Court nominee, delivered the majority decision prohibiting discrimination on the basis of gender identity, Axios' Alayna Treene reported in June.

Go deeper: Behind Trump's tweet about his forthcoming SCOTUS list

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Russia's 2020 election manipulation looks a lot like 2016

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Increasing evidence shows that foreign actors, particularly Russia, are looking to exploit similar themes that were used in 2016 and in 2018 to divide the country ahead of this years' election.

Why it matters: There's now a visible pattern emerging across election cycles of which issues our country is most vulnerable to in terms of manipulation.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-EbrahimianSara Fischer
2 hours ago - World

Disney's Mulan was filmed in Xinjiang amid cultural genocide

The World Premiere of Disney's 'Mulan' at the Dolby Theatre on March 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

This weekend, Disney revealed that some scenes from its live action remake of the 1998 animated classic "Mulan" were filmed in Xinjiang, where the Chinese government is engaged in a campaign of cultural and demographic genocide against indigenous minorities.

Why it matters: The riches promised by China's massive domestic film market are buying the silence — and even complicity — of one of America's most powerful entertainment empires.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Where the Trump campaign's money went

In a deeply reported article on "How Trump's Billion-Dollar Campaign Lost Its Cash Advantage," the N.Y. Times' Shane Goldmacher and Maggie Haberman found some unusual spending by the Trump campaign.

Why it matters: Money concerns are very real for President Trump's campaign — an unusual predicament for a sitting president, and one that worries veteran Republican operatives.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow