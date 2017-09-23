 Trump slams NFL players kneeling for anthem - Axios
Trump slams NFL players kneeling for anthem

Speaking at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama Friday night, President Trump took shots at NFL players that protest the national anthem:

  • "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired!'"
  • "The only thing you could do better is if you see it, even if it's one player, leave the stadium, I guarantee things will stop."
Trump taunts NFL protesters: "those people"

Trump rallied for Sen. Luther Strange in Alabama on Sept. 22. Photo: Evan Vucci / AP

Commentators predicted a new wave of protests by athletes during the national anthem after President Trump used coarse language to tell a rally audience in Huntsville, Ala., last night that NFL players who take a knee should be fired.

  • "You know what's hurting the game? .... When people like yourselves turn on television, and you see those people taking the knee when they are playing our great national anthem." [Boos.]
  • "The only thing you could do better is if you see it, even if it's one player, leave the stadium, I guarantee things will stop. [Applause.] Things will stop. Just pick up and leave. Pick up and leave. Not the same game anymore, anyway."
  • "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired!'"

Watch his comments.

The out-of-nowhere riff, which trigged an instant online backlash in support of athletes like Colin Kaepernick, was part of a 1 hour, 20 minute ramble by Trump. He was speaking in support of Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.), who's threatened by Breitbart-backed candidate, Roy Moore, in Tuesday's primary.

Why it matters: In appealing to a Deep South audience, Trump waded into culturally sensitive territory that could freshen opposition elsewhere, and ignite a debate wholly unrelated to anything he's trying to accomplish.

  • To address a largely white crowd as "people like yourselves," and refer to protesting athletes, often African American, as "those people," does nothing to heal the wounds of Charlottesville.

The reaction ... USA Today columnist Christine Brennan, on CNN: "I think we're going to see, potentially more NFL players taking a knee this weekend than we ever would have thought ... maybe even college players, too."

  • "My sense is that ... players are angry."
  • "There's a more important issue about the health of young, American athletes. And obviously the president wasn't too concerned about that tonight."

Trump also repeated a theme from a past rally in the South, about an NFL that's more aware of the danger of concussions:

  • "15 yards, throw him out of the game! They had that last week — I watched for a couple of minutes. And two guys — just really beautiful tackle. Boom: 15 yards! The referee gets on television, his wife is sitting at home, she's so proud of him — they're ruining the game." [Applause.]
  • "Right? They're ruining the game. Hey look, that's what they want to do. They want to hit, OK? They want to hit. But it is hurting the game."

Be smart: Trump's NFL comments were generationally based, with the president inviting portrayals as a 71-year-old unfamiliar with the latest medical research, rather than a leader in touch with the concerns of rising generations of doctors, athletes and fans.

Flashback ... Trump at a campaign rally in Lakeland, Fla., in October: "See, we don't go by these new and very much softer NFL rules. Concussion? Oh! Oh! Got a little ding on the head — no, no, you can't play for the rest of the season. Our people are tough!"

Hackers targeted 21 states' election systems last year

The Department of Homeland Security told election officials in 21 states Friday their election systems were hacked in September of 2016, per the AP.

Data: AP reports, Department of Homeland Security; Cartogram: Axios Visuals via Associated Press. Data as of Sept. 22, 6pm.

  • Government officials told the AP they believe the hackers were Russian agents.
  • In most cases the systems were not breached.
  • Most of the states heard Friday for the first time of this hacking.
Why it matters: That's direct confirmation from the government that it believes Russian agents tried to hack the election.
Trump versus Curry, Lebron, the NFL

Background: Trump tweeted this morning that he's rescinding Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House after he heard that the Golden State Warriors NBA player wouldn't attend his team's visit. "Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!"

  • Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets responded as well:

Trump's criticism last night of "those people taking the knee when they are playing our great national anthem" also drew criticism from a number of NFL players:

  • DeMaurice Smith, head of the NFL Players Association
  • Lesean McCoy of the Buffalo Bills
  • Eric Ebron of the Detroit Lions
  • Chris Conley of the Kansas City Chiefs
  • George Iloka of the Cincinnati Bengals
  • Richard Sherman of the Seattle Seahawks
Behind the GOP opposition to Graham-Cassidy

Photo: Alex Brandon/AP

Although the opposition from Sen. John McCain likely killed Republicans' latest health-overhaul plan, President Trump tweeted this morning that there's still hope: "I know Rand Paul and I think he may find a way to get there for the good of the Party!"

Paul is counted as a solid "no," so flipping him could bring Graham-Cassidy back to life. That's unlikely, though, so Republicans expect the bill to be defeated Wednesday, if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell goes ahead with the vote.

  • Trump also tweeted this morning: "John McCain never had any intention of voting for this Bill, which his Governor loves. He campaigned on Repeal & Replace. Let Arizona down!"

The most important sentence in McCain's statement is: "I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried."

  • A close McConnell ally told me the process was "ridiculously slapdash," with little input or transparency.
  • Axios Caitlin Owens tweeted: "If the past month taught us anything, it's that not many Republicans took McCain's message to heart last time around."

Why did Senate Republicans decide to die on this hill again? The best explanation may come from the N.Y. Times' Carl Hulse:

  • "As more than 40 subdued Republican senators lunched on Chick-fil-A at a closed-door session last week, Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado painted a dire picture for his colleagues. Campaign fund-raising was drying up, he said, because of widespread disappointment among donors over the inability of the Republican Senate to repeal the Affordable Care Act or do much of anything else."
  • "Republicans say the fund-raising drop-off has been steep and across the board, from big donations to the small ones the party solicits online from the grass roots. They say the hostile views of both large and small donors are in unusual alignment."

Be smart: The vote that counted most may have been Jimmy Kimmel's. The ABC late-night host's passionate, detailed opposition — with fact checkers calling him correct about potentially unaffordable premiums for people in poor health — put Republicans in a hole they were ill-equipped to dig out of.

The state of Trump: fake news, Russia and winning

Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.) appears with Trump last night. Photo: Brynn Anderson / AP

Trump last night referred to "Crooked Hillary" while talking about gun control, prompting the signature chant of his 2016 rallies: "Lock her up."

Trump: "You've got to speak to Jeff Sessions [former Alabama senator, now attorney general] about that."

Other keepers:

  • "I feel like I'm from Alabama, frankly."
  • "We're going to be like your football teams. We're going to win all the time."
  • Trump said he wants "a see-through wall" at the border, so citizens on the U.S. side can avoid falling sacks of drugs lobbed over by dealers' catapults.
  • "Russia did not help me ... I didn't see too many Russians in Pennsylvania."
  • He said "fake news" wouldn't show the crowd, as CNN and CNN International put him and the crowd in split screen.
  • Pointing to his brain, Trump said he's "very good up here — always."

P.S. "Staff chafes at Kelly's style," by Ashley Parker and Phil Rucker on WashPost A1: "[S]ome staffers complain that [the White House chief of staff] may be growing his mandate too far and that his [militaristic style] stifles the creativity and spontaneity that have been hallmarks of Trump's enterprises."

  • "As one of Kelly's subordinates put it, the chief of staff sometimes becomes 'a one-man choke point.'"
  • "Kelly has required that Ivanka Trump, the president's oldest daughter, go through him first when she wants to speak with her father about anything involving the administration, a requirement she has so far followed."
Kim Jong-un's psychological profile

Kim Jong-un celebrates what was said to be the test launch of an intermediate range missile. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

Trump last night referred to the North Korean leader as "Little Rocket Man" — adding a modifier to his earlier nickname, and further personalizing the verbal combat. It's a sign of how much the conversation between the leaders has degenerated. The most interesting story in the papers today is the lead of the L.A. Times, "Aides urged Trump not to ridicule Kim," by Brian Bennett:

"A detailed CIA psychological profile of Kim, who is in his early 30s and took power in late 2011, assesses that Kim has a massive ego and reacts harshly and sometimes lethally to insults and perceived slights."

  • "Senior aides to President Trump repeatedly warned him not to deliver a personal attack on North Korea's leader at the United Nations this week, saying insulting the young despot in such a prominent venue could irreparably escalate tensions."
  • "Some of Trump's top aides, including national security advisor H.R. McMaster, had argued for months against making the attacks on North Korea's leader personal, warning it could backfire."
  • "But Trump, who relishes belittling his rivals and enemies with crude nicknames, felt compelled to make a dramatic splash in the global forum.

Why it matters, from Brian's story: "Some advisors now worry that the escalating war of words has pushed the impasse with North Korea into a new and dangerous phase that threatens to derail the months-long effort to squeeze Pyongyang's economy through sanctions to force Kim to the negotiating table."

N.Y. Times Quote of the Day ... Paik Hak-soon, longtime North Korea analyst at the Sejong Institute, a think tank outside Seoul: "The way North Korea's supreme leadership works, Kim Jong-un has to respond moreassertively as its enemy gets more confrontational, like Trump has. There is no backing down in the North Korean rule book."

Trump's early morning tweets

President Donald Trump gestures as he is introduced U.S.Senate candidate Luther Strange during a campaign rally, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Huntsville, Ala. Photo: Evan Vucci / AP

President Trump spent the morning after his Alabama rally sending tweet after tweet about everything from Luther Strange to the Graham-Cassidy bill.

He specifically singled out John McCain in several tweets, saying he'd misled the public about his intentions and let his constituents and "best friend" Lindsey Graham down.

  • "John McCain never had any intention of voting for this Bill, which his Governor loves. He campaigned on Repeal & Replace. Let Arizona down!"
  • "Arizona had a 116% increase in ObamaCare premiums last year, with deductibles very high. Chuck Schumer sold John McCain a bill of goods. Sad"
  • "Large Block Grants to States is a good thing to do. Better control & management. Great for Arizona. McCain let his best friend L.G. down!"

He also tweeted about Rand Paul:

And the issues he has with the Affordable Care Act:

And another endorsement for Sen. Luther Strange:



The pro-Trump Twitter accounts he retweets

Photo: Seth Wenig/AP

Since becoming President, Donald Trump has made Twitter one of his primary communication tools — he even tweeted in July that his use of Twitter is "MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL."

Although he crafts original tweets, he also frequently retweets other users. (Fox and Friends, Dan Scavino, Jr., and The White House are some of the accounts most retweeted by the president.)

Here are the lesser-known accounts getting POTUS' attention:

  • Trumpism 9.0 (@Team_Trump45) - retweeted 6 times
  • Lana del fenty (@glamourizes) - retweeted 3 times
  • Diamond and Silk (@DiamondandSilk) - retweeted 2 times
  • DONNA WARREN (@DonnaWR8) - retweeted 2 times
  • EaglePundit (@RealEagleBites)
  • Mike (@Fuctupmind)
  • Jerry Razor Travone (@JerryTravone)
  • John Stephenson (@Bet22325450ste)
  • Seth Morton (@Filibuster)
  • Paul Truett Dove (@paultdove)
  • The Trump Train (@The_Trump_Train)
  • Corryn (@Corrynmb)
  • Joe Gooding (@joegooding)
Trump effect: the 2018 anti-establishment ads

With a little over a year to go until the 2018 midterm elections, candidates from the left and the right are putting out TV announcements to rally early support. The ads range from inspirational to bitingly anti-establishment, and each draws on the hottest political issues of the day: health care, the opioid crisis and the legislative stalemate in Washington.

The viral ad

Retired army fighter pilot Amy McGrath is a Democrat running for Congress to represent Kentucky's 6th district. Her campaign ad "Told Me" — about overcoming gender stereotypes to run combat missions from the skies — has 1.3 million views and counting.


The underdog ad

Randy Bryce, an iron-worker from Paul Ryan's district in Wisconsin, is a Democrat running for the Speaker's seat. Ryan has held Wisconsin's 1st district for 18 years. Bryce says, "Let's trade places. Paul Ryan, you can come work the iron, and I'll go to D.C."


The "Drain the swamp" ad

Republican John Curtis, running for Utah's 3rd congressional district, has popularized the hashtag "#DontDCmyUtah" with his campaign ad. The video shows Curtis using his attack ads — from his opponents and "their Washington, D.C. superPACs" — as mulch and shooting targets.


The creative ad

Democrat Dan Helmer released a campaign ad in which he calls out Rep. Barbara Comstock for "appealing" to right-wing politicians — she voted against funding for Planned Parenthood and Obamacare. He does it in song, spoofing a scene from "Top Gun."


The single-issue ad

Independent Boyd Melson — a champion boxer and captain in the U.S. Army Reserve — is running for Congress from Staten Island. His campaign ad is centered around the opioid epidemic, which has been escalating in Staten Island. Melson tells D.C. politicians to "get out of the ring" if they can't risk their jobs to fight the opioid crisis.

Trump blasts John McCain for opposing GOP health bill

Trump arrives for a campaign rally for U.S. Senate candidate Luther Strange. Evan Vucci / AP

Trump said Friday night that Sen. John McCain's "no" decision on Graham-Cassidy came as a "totally unexpected thing, terrible." Trump added that Sen. Luther Strange, who he's rallying for tonight in Alabama, said he would have his vote on health care.

Compared to his opponent, Roy Moore, Strange is the establishment candidate, but Trump told Alabama residents that Strange "is determined to drain that swamp." He added, referring to Republicans in Congress, Strange "doesn't know those people. He's never met them."

Highlights:

  • If Moore wins against Strange, Trump said he would "be campaigning like hell for him."
  • "No, Russia did not help me" win the election.
  • Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are "very nice."
  • "The wall is happening...What I do best? I build."
  • On 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and the American flag: "'Wouldn't you like to see one of our NFL owners, when somebody disrespects the flag, say, 'Get that son of a b***h off the field,'" Trump asked.
  • On Jeff Sessions: "he's doing a good job…we have him very busy watching the borders
  • On the UN: He called his week at the UNGA "very productive" and seemed surprised when the crowd had an outburst of cheers. He added, "the world is starting to respect the United States of America again."
  • On Kim Jong-un: Trump assured the audience he would protect America against North Korea's threats, and called Kim Jong-un "Rocket Man" again.
  • Trump threw punches at "crooked" Hillary Clinton and the media.

The scene: Trump walked out to "Sweet Home Alabama," smiling and hugging Strange after his brief introduction. As soon as Trump started speaking, he was interrupted by chants of "USA."

The runoff between Strange and Moore will take place September 26. The winner will run against Doug Jones.

Facebook folds on stock reclassification

Illustration: Greg Ruben / Axios; Photo: Noah Berger / AP

Facebook on Friday said in a regulatory filing that it will no longer issue a new class of non-voting stock that had become the focus of a lawsuit that would have required Mark Zuckerberg to testify next Tuesday in a Delaware courtroom.

At issue: The new stock would have allowed Zuckerberg to maintain his majority voting rights at Facebook, despite selling existing shares to fund his philanthropic efforts. But the plan sparked a class action lawsuit, and was on hold pending an outcome.

Why it matters: Tuesday would have been only the second time that Zuckerberg testified in open court. And it would have come at a particularly fraught time, as he handles allegations that the Facebook platform was used by Russian operatives during the election.

Bottom line: Facebook blinked.

Going forward: Zuckerberg posted on Facebook shortly after the announcement, saying that the move will not affect the scope of his philanthropic intentions. He wrote, in part:

Over the past year and a half, Facebook's business has performed well and the value of our stock has grown to the point that I can fully fund our philanthropy and retain voting control of Facebook for 20 years or more. As a result, I've asked our board to withdraw the proposal to reclassify our stock -- and the board has agreed. I want to be clear: this doesn't change Priscilla and my plans to give away 99% of our Facebook shares during our lives. In fact, we now plan to accelerate our work and sell more of those shares sooner. I anticipate selling 35-75 million Facebook shares in the next 18 months to fund our work in education, science, and advocacy.
Trump's war of words with North Korea

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser / Axios

President Trump is known for his fiery, distinctive voice on Twitter, but he might have met his match. North Korea's state-run media arm, the Korean Central News Agency, often issues flamboyant threats to the United States.

Why it matters: The leaders of two nuclear-armed nations are engaged in a rhetorical game of chicken. While it has largely been limited to simple name-calling (think: Trump's nickname of "Rocket Man" for Kim), the childish aspects of their words risk spilling over into bona fide geopolitical and nuclear catastrophe.

Sanctions

  • May 29: North Korea launches a short-range ballistic missile test, causing Trump to goad China via a tweet:

  • June 2: The United States and China agreed to targeted sanctions against North Korea during a U.N. Security Council meeting.
  • June 9: North Korea issues a response to the sanctions: "The army and people of the DPRK will shatter to the smithereens the U.S. and its followers' unprecedented 'sanctions' and pressure racket with the great spirit of self-development and invincible military might."

ICBM test

  • July 4 (Pyongyang time): North Korea tests an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking the continental United States. The regime promptly and defiantly blames U.S. policy for necessitating the launch: "Unless a fundamental end is put to the U.S. hostile policy toward the DPRK and the nuclear threat to it, the DPRK will never put the nuke and ballistic rocket on the negotiating table nor take even an inch back from the road of bolstering the nuclear force which it has already taken. One has to adopt a new way of thinking, first, if one wants to deal with the DPRK."
  • July 3 (Eastern time): Trump personally dismisses Kim while condemning the ICBM launch. He again calls on China to do something regarding North Korea:

"Fire and fury"

  • August 8: During an impromptu Bedminster press conference, Trump threatens North Korea: "[T]hey will be met with fire and fury, and, frankly, power the likes of which this world has never seen before."
  • August 9: North Korea releases a statement slamming the "reckless nuclear war frenzy" of the U.S.: "The U.S. imperialists' ridiculous bluffing never works on the DPRK. They had better not provoke the DPRK any more, mindful of its deplorable fate on the verge of ruin."
  • August 11: Trump doubles down with his fiery rhetoric on Twitter:

Nuclear test

  • September 3: North Korea conducts an underground nuclear test, which it claims was a hydrogen bomb. Trump issues a veiled economic threat to both North Korea and China on Twitter:

  • September 10: North Korea says that "sanctions and pressure will never work," touting the success of its nuclear test: "[C]lear is the fact that the more recklessly the U.S. resorts to irrational sanctions, pressure and military threats to the DPRK, the more rapidly the defense capability of Juche Korea will develop beyond the world's imagination. The perfect success in the H-bomb test for ICBM that shook the earth is its eloquent proof."

U.N. General Assembly

  • September 15: In the days prior to start of the U.N. General Assembly, North Korea tests a ballistic missile that overflies Japan.
  • September 17:

  • September 19: Trump threatens to "totally destroy" North Korea in his speech to the General Assembly. He calls the regime's actions "a suicide mission for [Kim Jong Un] and for his regime" and again refers to the North Korean leader as "Rocket Man."
  • September 20: North Korea's response statement is titled "U.S. Will Meet Nuclear Strike and Final Ruin": "[North Korea] is now in full readiness to destroy the enemies' bases with its resolute and preemptive strike if they show any slight sign of provocation."
