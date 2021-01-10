Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Schwarzenegger likens violent Capitol siege to Kristallnacht

Former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Sunday that Wednesday's violent siege of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob "was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States," comparing the attack to Kristallnacht, a violent turning point in Nazi Germany.

Why it matters: Schwarzenegger's widely-shared denouncement Republicans, and of President Trump as "the worst president ever," comes as Democrats plan a second impeachment and some Republicans look to distance themselves from Trump in the wake of the attack that left five people dead.

What he's saying: "Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men drinking away the guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history. Not all of them were rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along, step-by-step, down the road. They were the people next door," Schwarzenegger said, speaking of his childhood in Austria.

  • "John F. Kennedy wrote a book called 'Profiles in Courage.' A number of members of my own party, because of their own spinelessness, would never see their names in such a book, I guarantee you. They're complicit with those who carried the flag of self-righteous insurrection into the Capitol."
  • Schwarzenegger described Kristallnacht as carried out by "the Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys," the far-right group that participated in burning property from historic Black D.C. churches during pro-Trump protests in December.

Axios
Updated Jan 8, 2021

Trump will skip Biden inauguration

Trump and Biden shake hands at Trump's 2017 inauguration. Photo: Jonathan Newton /The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Friday that he will not be attending President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Why it matters: It's a break from tradition that comes as Trump faces massive backlash over the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

Mike Allen, author of AM
Updated Jan 8, 2021

Pelosi threatens second impeachment if Trump does not resign

Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in a letter to members Friday that Congress will move forward with impeaching President Trump for a second time if he does not leave office "imminently and willingly."

Driving the news: House Democrats had a caucus call at noon to discuss the topic of impeachment. Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) told CNN that Democrats could bring articles of impeachment to the House floor as soon as "mid-next week" if Vice President Pence and Cabinet members do not invoke the 25th Amendment.

Sara FischerDavid Nather
Jan 9, 2021

Trump, canceled

Twitter screenshot

Leaders in business, technology and culture are pulling the plug on their support for President Trump and some of his closest allies in the final days of his presidency.

The big picture: Trump's political power, and his popularity with a large swath of the Republican base, always protected him from a backlash from business and tech leaders — until now. The Capitol siege proved to be the final straw.

