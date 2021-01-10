Schwarzenegger likens violent Capitol siege to Kristallnacht

Former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Sunday that Wednesday's violent siege of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob "was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States," comparing the attack to Kristallnacht, a violent turning point in Nazi Germany.

Why it matters: Schwarzenegger's widely-shared denouncement Republicans, and of President Trump as "the worst president ever," comes as Democrats plan a second impeachment and some Republicans look to distance themselves from Trump in the wake of the attack that left five people dead.

What he's saying: "Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men drinking away the guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history. Not all of them were rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along, step-by-step, down the road. They were the people next door," Schwarzenegger said, speaking of his childhood in Austria.