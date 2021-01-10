Schwarzenegger likens violent Capitol siege to Kristallnacht

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Sunday that Wednesday's violent siege of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob "was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States," comparing the attack to Kristallnacht, a violent turning point in Nazi Germany.
Why it matters: Schwarzenegger's widely-shared denouncement Republicans, and of President Trump as "the worst president ever," comes as Democrats plan a second impeachment and some Republicans look to distance themselves from Trump in the wake of the attack that left five people dead.
What he's saying: "Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men drinking away the guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history. Not all of them were rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along, step-by-step, down the road. They were the people next door," Schwarzenegger said, speaking of his childhood in Austria.
- "John F. Kennedy wrote a book called 'Profiles in Courage.' A number of members of my own party, because of their own spinelessness, would never see their names in such a book, I guarantee you. They're complicit with those who carried the flag of self-righteous insurrection into the Capitol."
- Schwarzenegger described Kristallnacht as carried out by "the Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys," the far-right group that participated in burning property from historic Black D.C. churches during pro-Trump protests in December.