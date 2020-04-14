54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Court blocks Trump administration rollback of school lunch standards

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images

A federal court in Maryland blocked on Tuesday the Agriculture Department's rollback of nutrition standards for the National School Lunch Program, a cause championed by former first lady Michelle Obama, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: The 2018 rollbacks cut whole-grain requirements and allowed for higher sodium levels in school meals. The court found that the rule change violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), which outlines how federal agencies issue new regulations.

  • The court found that the 2018 rule change was significantly different from interim rules the administration set up a year earlier, and therefore did not adhere to the APA.

What they're saying:

“The court concludes that the rule is not inconsistent with federal law, it does not reflect unexplained and arbitrary decision making, it does not represent an unacknowledged and unexplained change in position, and the U.S.D.A. appropriately responded to public comments. The court does find, however, that the final rule is not a logical outgrowth of the interim final rule, so it must be vacated.”
— U.S. District Judge George Hazel

Of note: The administration has proposed another rule change to nutrition standards for fruits and vegetables in school and summer meal programs.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano

Obama takes shot at Trump over rollback of vehicle emission standards

Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Obama tweeted a rare rebuke of President Trump on Tuesday over the current administration's rollback of Obama-era vehicle emissions standards.

What he said: "We've seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic," Obama tweeted, linking to a Los Angeles Times article addressing the rollback. "We can't afford any more consequences of climate denial. All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall."

Go deeperArrowMar 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Margaret Talev

Exclusive: Justice Stephen Breyer on politics and the rule of law

Photo: Axios on HBO

In an interview with "Axios on HBO," Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer urged Americans to re-engage in civics and vote — and not to expect the judiciary to resolve political questions.

Driving the news: It's more than knowing that "judges are not just shouldn't-be-politicians," he said. "They're very bad politicians. Don't get involved in that. That's not your job."

Go deeperArrowMar 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Sam Baker

How the coronavirus could shield Trump's tax returns

The Supreme Court canceled all oral arguments through early April due to COVID-19. Photo: Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty Images

Here's an under-the-radar side effect of the coronavirus pandemic: It might spare President Trump from having to release his tax returns before the election.

Why it matters: The Supreme Court was supposed to hear arguments last month over whether House Democrats had the legal authority to subpoena Trump's financial records.

Go deeperArrowApr 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy