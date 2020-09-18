49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump v. his own administration

President Trump holds a "Great American Comeback" rally in Mosinee, Wisc., last night. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The day after President Trump slapped down his CDC director, we had two stunning new cases of administration officials being undermined from the top.

The state of play: On the Hill, FBI Director Christopher Wray testified about "very active" efforts by Russia to denigrate Joe Biden and sow discord ahead of the election.

  • Trump later tweeted: "But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia. They will both, plus others, be able to interfere in our 2020 Election with our totally vulnerable Unsolicited (Counterfeit?) Ballot Scam. Check it out!"

At the CDC, it turns out that a heavily criticized recommendation about who should be tested for the coronavirus wasn't written by scientists, but "was posted to the agency’s website despite their serious objection," the New York Times reports.

  • A federal official told The Times the wording came from HHS and the White House coronavirus task force and "does not reflect what many people at the C.D.C. feel should be the policy."

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

FBI director confirms "very, very active" Russian efforts to interfere in election

FBI Director Chris Wray on Thursday told Congress the bureau has seen "very active efforts by the Russians to influence our election in 2020," primarily to "denigrate Vice President Biden and what the Russians see as kind of an anti-Russian establishment."

Why it matters: It confirms previous statements from various intelligence officials about Russia's interference activities, which continue with less than 50 days until the election.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
Sep 16, 2020 - World

Foreign, domestic disinformation deepens U.S. fissures

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

American democracy faces what could be its greatest test in a lifetime as signs mount that Russia is working to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, while the Trump administration and its allies systematically minimize those efforts, in the process becoming an accessory to them.

Why it matters: It's becoming ever more difficult to find any boundary between foreign meddling and domestic disinformation.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 11 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

49% of U.S. adults said in a recent Pew survey they would not get a coronavirus vaccine if one were available today.

Why it matters: All major political and demographic groups said they are less likely to get a vaccine now than they were in May, although Republicans and Black adults are the least likely.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow