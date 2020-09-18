The day after President Trump slapped down his CDC director, we had two stunning new cases of administration officials being undermined from the top.

The state of play: On the Hill, FBI Director Christopher Wray testified about "very active" efforts by Russia to denigrate Joe Biden and sow discord ahead of the election.

Trump later tweeted: "But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia. They will both, plus others, be able to interfere in our 2020 Election with our totally vulnerable Unsolicited (Counterfeit?) Ballot Scam. Check it out!"

At the CDC, it turns out that a heavily criticized recommendation about who should be tested for the coronavirus wasn't written by scientists, but "was posted to the agency’s website despite their serious objection," the New York Times reports.