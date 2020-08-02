Trump renomination vote to be held in private, with no media present

The vote on renominating President Donald Trump will be held in private this month with no media present because of coronavirus "restrictions and limitations" in place in North Carolina, a Republican National Convention spokesperson told AP Saturday.

The big picture: The vote is due to take place at the convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 24. Trump said when he announced on July 23 that he'd canceled plans to hold the convention in Jacksonville, Florida, over COVID-19 concerns that he'd give an acceptance speech "in a different form."