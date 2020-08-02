5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump renomination vote to be held in private, with no media present

President Trump at the White House on Friday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The vote on renominating President Donald Trump will be held in private this month with no media present because of coronavirus "restrictions and limitations" in place in North Carolina, a Republican National Convention spokesperson told AP Saturday.

The big picture: The vote is due to take place at the convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 24. Trump said when he announced on July 23 that he'd canceled plans to hold the convention in Jacksonville, Florida, over COVID-19 concerns that he'd give an acceptance speech "in a different form."

  • The Republican National Committee initially moved Trump's acceptance speech from N.C. after Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said he'd require the convention to be downsized due to COVID-19.
  • 336 delegates are expected to attend the event, per AP.
  • Axios has contacted the Trump campaign and RNC for comment on the latest developments.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 17,853,948 — Total deaths: 685,102 — Total recoveries — 10,560,196Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 4,620,502— Total deaths: 154,449 — Total recoveries: 1,461,885 — Total tests: 56,086,260Map.
  3. Politics: President Trump says Fauci is "wrong" about coronavirus cases surge | Rep. Raúl Grijalva tests positive for coronavirus.
  4. World: Mexico reaches third-most coronavirus deaths worldwide.
  5. Sports: Sports teams dabble with facial recognition systems amid coronavirus pandemic  Cardinals-Brewers game postponed again after St. Louis reports 4 more coronavirus cases.
  6. Education: Northeastern University to require 3 COVID-19 tests before students can go to class.
  7. World: Boris Johnson pauses England's reopening.
  8. 🎧 Podcast: The untold mental toll of COVID-19.
Florida braces for potential hurricane as Tropical Storm Isaias nears

Two men put shutters over the windows of their business in Stuart, Florida, as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches on Saturday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As Tropical Storm Isaias neared Florida's east coast Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) urged communities to "remain vigilant and be prepared for heavy rain, strong winds and potential flooding."

The latest: With the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warning that Isaias was expected to "regain hurricane strength" overnight, evacuation orders were issued for parts of Florida and North Carolina, which is in line for the storm's path Monday. An Air Force Reserve Reconnaissance Aircraft had begun to investigate Isaias early Sunday, the NHC said.

In photos: Thousands ordered to evacuate as Southern California fire grows

A 747 Supertanker makes a retardant drop on a ridge at the Apple fire near Banning, California, on Saturday. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Southern California officials ordered multiple mandatory evacuations as a growing wildfire burned across some 12,000 acres on Saturday, per CalFire.

The big picture: Some 7,800 people were under evacuation orders after the Apple fire in Riverside County, about 75 miles east of Los Angeles, "doubled in size" Saturday, reports KTLA, citing local officials. Hundreds of firefighters have been battling the blaze, but Riverside County Fire Department said in a statement Saturday night none of it had been contained.

