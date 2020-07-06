1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump slams possible Redskins, Indians name changes as "politically correct"

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump criticized possible moves by the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians to change their team names as "politically correct," writing in a tweet Monday that the teams are named "out of STRENGTH, not weakness."

Why it matters: Trump is continuing to dig in on the culture wars in an effort to appeal to his mostly white base, despite an overwhelming number of polls that indicate he will lose to Joe Biden in November if he doesn't appeal to a wider swath of voters.

The state of play: Both the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians announced recently that they will be reexamining their team names in light of nationwide backlash over racist symbols.

  • Both teams have dealt with criticism over their names for many years, but a renewed national reckoning over racism in the wake of George Floyd's death is pushing them to seriously reconsider.
  • A source close to the negotiations tells Axios' Mike Allen there is "no question" the Washington Redskins are expected to change their name before the first kickoff this fall, scheduled for Sept. 10.
  • The move comes after FedEx, the sponsor of the Redskins' stadium, released a statement saying, “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name."

What Trump is tweeting: "They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct. Indians, like Elizabeth Warren, must be very angry right now!"

Go deeper

Axios
11 hours ago - Podcasts

Tucker and Trump's culture war

In recent weeks, President Trump's rhetoric has become increasingly dark and reminiscent of his "American carnage" inauguration speech. The upcoming election has put a focus on his claims of a "left-wing culture war," the same language that Fox News host Tucker Carlson uses in his monologues.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 11,514,395 — Total deaths: 535,453 — Total recoveries — 6,223,819Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,910,023 — Total deaths: 130,090 — Total recoveries: 906,763 — Total tested: 35,512,916Map.
  3. Public health: Case growth outpacing testing in hotspots
  4. States: Cuomo accuses Trump of "enabling" the coronavirus surge — West Virginia becomes latest state to mandate facial coverings.
  5. Politics: Meadows says Trump "is right" to claim 99% of coronavirus cases are "harmless."
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Amy Cooper charged for calling police on Black bird-watcher in Central Park

A white woman who called 911 to accuse a Black man of threatening her life in Central Park in March faces misdemeanor charges for making a false report, the Manhattan District Attorney's office announced Monday.

The big picture: The May 25 incident, which was caught on film, was one of several viral episodes that helped catalyze massive Black Lives Matter protests against the police killings of Black people in the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow