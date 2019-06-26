Former Army Staff Sgt. David G. Bellavia became the first living Iraq War veteran to be presented with the Medal of Honor when President Trump gave him the award Tuesday for rescuing an entire squad.
Details: Bellavia's actions in Fallujah in 2004 "demonstrated exceptional courage to protect his men and defend our nation" during "the bloodiest battle of the Iraq War," the president said at the White House ceremony.
The big picture: The White House said in a statement Bellavia entered a house where his squad was trapped to provide cover to help them escape before re-entering the building to assault insurgents "who were firing rocket-propelled grenades."
"That remarkable day, then-Staff Sergent Bellavia rescued an entire squad, cleared an insurgent strongpoint, and saved many members of his platoon from imminent threat."— White House statement