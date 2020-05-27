2 hours ago - World

Trump administration to eliminate nuclear waivers tied to Iran deal

Pompeo testifies on Iran in February. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The U.S. is ending waivers that had allowed foreign companies to work at Iran's civilian nuclear facilities, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday.

Why it matters: This will eliminate most elements of U.S. sanctions relief still in place two years after President Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Pompeo said "continued nuclear escalation" made the move necessary, but critics warn it will encourage further Iranian enrichment.

The big picture: Since withdrawing from the Obama-era deal, President Trump has piled sanctions and threats on Tehran over its nuclear program and activities around the region.

  • Iran has responded by creeping beyond the limits of the deal, which the other signatories — particularly France, Germany and the U.K. — have attempted to salvage.
  • The U.S. waivers allow Russian, European and Chinese companies to work at Iran's civilian nuclear sites without facing American sanctions.
  • Those waivers will be eliminated except in the case of Iran's Bushehr nuclear power station, which had received international support prior to the nuclear deal, per the Washington Post. That extension is for 90 days.

Between the lines: Critics of the move say it will reduce U.S. visibility into Iran's nuclear program and offer Iran a rationale to increase uranium enrichment from under 5% up to 20%.

  • There was debate about timing within the administration, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin previously arguing the administration was "under fire" for tightening sanctions during a pandemic and should hold off, per the Post.
  • Rob Malley, CEO of the International Crisis Group, and other former Obama administration officials have argued the move appears motivated by a desire to unwind the 2015 nuclear deal, rather than further U.S. national security.

The other side: Behnam Ben Taleblu of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies says the messages the administration is sending are "that pressure will escalate over the summer, that Iran’s entire nuclear program is illegitimate, and that it is trying to reset the pieces on the chessboard over what, if anything, can be permitted in a final deal."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 5,682,389 — Total deaths: 354,944 — Total recoveries — 2,337,385Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 1,697,459 — Total deaths: 100,271 — Total recoveries: 391,508 — Total tested: 15,192,481Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci says data is "really quite evident" against hydroxychloroquine — Nearly half of Americans say someone in their household has delayed medical care.
  4. Business: African American business owners have seen less relief from PPP, Goldman Sachs saysDisney plans phased reopening on July 11Author Ann Patchett says bookstores are innovating to stay connected with customers.
  5. Tech: AI will help in the pandemic — but it might not be in time for this one.
  6. 1 🎶 thing: Local music venues get rocked by coronavirus.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: Trump vs. Twitter ... vs. Trump.
  8. What should I do? When you can be around others after contracting the coronavirus — Traveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Top Senate Democrat says State Dept. is working on new Saudi arms deal

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo briefs reporters on May 20. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/pool/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) wrote in a CNN op-ed on Wednesday that he learned that the State Department is currently working to sell thousands of additional precision-guided bombs to Saudi Arabia.

Why it matters: Democrats say that Steve Linick, the State Department inspector general who was ousted on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's recommendation, was investigating the administration's previous effort to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia without congressional approval.

U.S. coronavirus death toll crosses 100,000

Data: Johns Hopkins University; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

More than 100,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins — a terrible milestone that puts the death toll far beyond some of the most tragic events in U.S. history.

By the numbers: The death toll from COVID-19 now stands at more than 34 times the number of people who died on 9/11.

