Pelosi tells lawmakers to be ready to return to D.C. next week over Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told Democratic lawmakers in a letter released Saturday night to "be prepared to return" to Washington, D.C., next week.

Why it matters: Although Pelosi did not specifically mention plans to instigate proceedings to impeach or remove President Trump from office over last Wednesday's deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol, she said: "There must be a recognition that this desecration was instigated by the President."

  • She also said it's "absolutely essential that those who perpetrated the assault on our democracy be held accountable."
  • No president has been impeached twice, but Trump is now facing that possibility with 10 days left in his term.

What else she's saying: In the letter, Pelosi said she'd received "scores of communications from Members expressing your views about how we go forward and regarding a strong presence of our Caucus in the Capitol" since a conference call Friday

  • "Over the last few days, I have discussed your views with Constitutional lawyers, both inside and outside the Congress, to consider the parliamentary and constitutional options available to us," she said.
  • "From what I have heard from Members, and from the deluge that I have received from the public, it is clear that, once again, the Times Have Found Us to save our democracy."

The big picture: Pelosi said Friday that Congress will move forward with impeaching Trump if he doesn't leave office "imminently and willingly." She's asked the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with a motion for impeachment.

  • The House is planning to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump as early as Monday, per Axios' Alayna Treene, Alexi McCammond and Kadia Goba.
  • Lawmakers like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have said such action would "only divide our country more."
  • The White House did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Alayna TreeneAlexi McCammondKadia Goba
Updated Jan 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House expected to introduce articles of impeachment next week

Speaker Pelosi. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The House is planning to introduce articles of impeachment against President Trump as early as Monday, several sources familiar with the Democrats' plans tell Axios.

What they're saying: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Friday night that if Trump doesn't immediately resign: "I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment."

Ursula Perano
Jan 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

McCarthy says second Trump impeachment would "divide our country more"

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Photo: Greg Nash - Pool/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is urging Democrats not to impeach President Trump for a second time following Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol building.

What he's saying: "Impeaching the President with just 12 days left in his term will only divide our country more," McCarthy wrote in a statement. "I have reached out to President-elect Biden today and plan to speak to him about how we must work together to lower the temperature and unite the country to solve America’s challenges."

Mike Allen, author of AM
Updated Jan 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Pelosi threatens second impeachment if Trump does not resign

Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in a letter to members Friday that Congress will move forward with impeaching President Trump for a second time if he does not leave office "imminently and willingly."

Driving the news: House Democrats had a caucus call at noon to discuss the topic of impeachment. Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) told CNN that Democrats could bring articles of impeachment to the House floor as soon as "mid-next week" if Vice President Pence and Cabinet members do not invoke the 25th Amendment.

