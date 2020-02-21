2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump pans "Parasite" during Colorado rally

Axios

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Ad-libbing at his rally in Colorado Springs, President Trump attacked "Parasite," which this month became the first non-English-language film to win the Best Picture Oscar.

"What the hell was that all about? We've got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of that, they give them best movie of the year. Was it good? I don't know," Trump said. "Can we get like 'Gone with the Wind' back, please? 'Sunset Boulevard' — so many great movies."

