President Trump in a tweet Saturday told people in North Carolina to vote by mail, then visit their polling place to ensure their ballot was counted and if not, vote again in person.

The state of play: Twitter flagged the tweet for violating its Civic Integrity Policy by "encouraging people to potentially vote twice."

Twitter wrote: "Per our policies, this Tweet will remain on the service given its relevance to the ongoing public conversation. Engagements with the Tweet will be limited. People will be able to Retweet with Comment, but not Like, Reply, or Retweet it."

Why it matters: After Trump made a similar suggestion earlier this month, North Carolina's election board reminded residents that voting twice is a felony, even if they are encouraged by the president to do so.

