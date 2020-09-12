8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Twitter flags Trump's tweet on N.C. voting procedure

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump in a tweet Saturday told people in North Carolina to vote by mail, then visit their polling place to ensure their ballot was counted and if not, vote again in person.

The state of play: Twitter flagged the tweet for violating its Civic Integrity Policy by "encouraging people to potentially vote twice."

Twitter wrote: "Per our policies, this Tweet will remain on the service given its relevance to the ongoing public conversation. Engagements with the Tweet will be limited. People will be able to Retweet with Comment, but not Like, Reply, or Retweet it."

Why it matters: After Trump made a similar suggestion earlier this month, North Carolina's election board reminded residents that voting twice is a felony, even if they are encouraged by the president to do so.

Go deeper: Kevin McCarthy warns Trump's war on mail could screw GOP

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:00 p.m. ET: 28,545,999 — Total deaths: 916,670 — Total recoveries: 19,258,449Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:00 p.m. ET: 6,452,607 — Total deaths: 193,177 — Total recoveries: 2,417,878 — Total tests: 87,227,008Map
  3. Politics: Congress lacks urgency for more economic stimulus.
  4. Health: AstraZeneca to resume COVID-19 vaccine trials Fauci warns U.S. won't return to normal until "well into 2021."
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. Social media: We're numb to the coronavirus.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jim VandeHei
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

A screaming, spreading wake-up call

Drone's-eye view: Two people hold hands while walking through a mobile home park destroyed by fire Thursday in Phoenix, Ore. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

All the biggest threats to America — most of them predicted, if not known well in advance — are unfolding before our eyes, in real-time, in unmistakable ways.

Why it matters: It's as if God or the galaxy, or whatever you believe in, are screaming for politicians and the public to pop our bubbles and pay attention — believe our eyes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
3 hours ago - Science

How partisan media influences natural disaster response

Signs about mandatory evacuations in Florida before Hurricane Irma struck in 2017. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A new study finds that partisan conservative media led to "hurricane skepticism" among Trump voters before Hurricane Irma hit Florida in September 2017, discouraging evacuations.

Why it matters: As the divided response to the coronavirus pandemic underscores, how we view the world politically is increasingly determining how we view the threat of natural catastrophes. With extreme weather on the rise, that's a dangerous recipe.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow