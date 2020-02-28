50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to nominate Kenneth Braithwaite as Navy secretary

Orion Rummler

Trump waves at the Army-Navy game in Dec. 2019 in Philadelphia PA. Photo: Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

President Trump on Friday formally announced his intent to nominate current U.S. Ambassador to Norway Kenneth Braithwaite as Navy secretary.

Flashback: Trump first floated Braithwaite's nomination in November after ousted Navy Secretary Richard Spencer reportedly told the White House that he would ensure ex-Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher — who was acquitted of war crimes and had a minor charge cleared by Trump — could retire as a SEAL as long as White House officials did not intervene.

What they're saying:

"Ambassador Braithwaite is a distinguished 27-year veteran of the United States Navy and United States Navy Reserve. Ambassador Braithwaite completed his military service in 2011 as the Navy’s Vice Chief of Information. Additionally, he served as Commanding Officer, Joint Public Affairs Expeditionary Support Element (Reserve), Joint Forces Command. In that role, he deployed to Pakistan as the overall Director of Strategic Communications supporting the work of the American Embassy."
— Friday's press release from the White House

Fadel Allassan

Trump's former Navy secretary endorses Mike Bloomberg

Former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer and Mike Bloomberg. Photos: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump's former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, who was fired for his handling of the Eddie Gallagher case, announced Friday that he would endorse Mike Bloomberg for president in 2020.

Why it matters: Spencer is the first Trump political appointee to break with the president and support one of his challengers in the forthcoming presidential election.

Orion Rummler

Retired admiral who oversaw bin Laden raid defends outgoing intelligence chief

Acting DNI Joseph Maguire walks to a congressional briefing at the Capitol on Jan. 8 in D.C. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Retired Navy Admiral William McRaven, who oversaw the 2011 Navy SEAL raid that killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, defended former acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire in a Washington Post op-ed on Friday.

What he's saying: "...in this administration, good men and women don’t last long. Joe was dismissed for doing his job: overseeing the dissemination of intelligence to elected officials who needed that information to do their job," McRaven writes.

Fadel Allassan

Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus nominated to serve on White House Fellowship board

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The White House announced Tuesday that President Trump intends to appoint former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and ex-chief of staff Reince Priebus to be members on the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships.

Flashback: Priebus was replaced by John Kelly after serving the shortest non-interim stint as chief of staff in 2017. Spicer resigned from his post the same year.

