Bubba Wallace responds to Trump attack: "Love over hate every day"

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's only Black driver, responded to an attack from President Trump on Monday, writing in a statement posted to Twitter: "Love should come naturally as people are TAUGHT to hate. Even when it's HATE from the POTUS.. Love wins."

Driving the news: Trump demanded an apology from Wallace on Monday after the FBI determined that he was not a target of a hate crime, following an investigation into a noose found in his garage stall. Trump falsely claimed "the whole thing was just another HOAX," despite the fact that Wallace was not the person who reported the noose and that NASCAR's president confirmed that it "was real."

What he's saying: "Your words and actions will always be held to a higher standard than others. You have to be prepared for that. You don't learn these things in school. You learn them from trials and tribulations, the ups and downs this crazy world provides. You will always have people testing you. Seeing if they can knock you off your pedestal."

"I encourage you to keep your head held high and walk proudly on the path you have chosen. Never let anybody tell you can't do something! God puts us all here for a reason. Find that reason and be proud of it and work your tails off every day towards it! All the haters are doing is elevating your voice and platform to much greater heights!"

"Last thing, always deal with the hate being thrown at you with LOVE! Love over hate every day. Love should come naturally as people are TAUGHT to hate. Even when it's HATE from the POTUS. Love wins."

