Bubba Wallace responds to Trump attack: "Love over hate every day"

Bubba Wallace at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 5. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's only Black driver, responded to an attack from President Trump on Monday, writing in a statement posted to Twitter: "Love should come naturally as people are TAUGHT to hate. Even when it's HATE from the POTUS.. Love wins."

Driving the news: Trump demanded an apology from Wallace on Monday after the FBI determined that he was not a target of a hate crime, following an investigation into a noose found in his garage stall. Trump falsely claimed "the whole thing was just another HOAX," despite the fact that Wallace was not the person who reported the noose and that NASCAR's president confirmed that it "was real."

What he's saying: "Your words and actions will always be held to a higher standard than others. You have to be prepared for that. You don't learn these things in school. You learn them from trials and tribulations, the ups and downs this crazy world provides. You will always have people testing you. Seeing if they can knock you off your pedestal."

  • "I encourage you to keep your head held high and walk proudly on the path you have chosen. Never let anybody tell you can't do something! God puts us all here for a reason. Find that reason and be proud of it and work your tails off every day towards it! All the haters are doing is elevating your voice and platform to much greater heights!"
  • "Last thing, always deal with the hate being thrown at you with LOVE! Love over hate every day. Love should come naturally as people are TAUGHT to hate. Even when it's HATE from the POTUS. Love wins."

Trump demands apology from Bubba Wallace

President Trump demanded Monday an apology from Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's only Black driver, after the FBI determined last month that he was not a target of a hate crime when a noose was found in his garage stall before a race.

Why it matters: The president's focus on kicking off a culture war is set to be a cornerstone of his 2020 campaign, often hinging on his opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement. As Axios' Jonathan Swan told the "Axios Today" podcast, "The ugly reality of this election is that, in some instances, it's going to look like a race war."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 11,514,395 — Total deaths: 535,453 — Total recoveries — 6,223,819Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,910,023 — Total deaths: 130,090 — Total recoveries: 906,763 — Total tested: 35,512,916Map.
  3. Public health: Case growth outpacing testing in hotspots
  4. States: Cuomo accuses Trump of "enabling" the coronavirus surge — West Virginia becomes latest state to mandate facial coverings.
  5. Politics: Meadows says Trump "is right" to claim 99% of coronavirus cases are "harmless."
Amy Cooper charged for calling police on Black bird-watcher in Central Park

A white woman who called 911 to accuse a Black man of threatening her life in Central Park in March faces misdemeanor charges for making a false report, the Manhattan District Attorney's office announced Monday.

The big picture: The May 25 incident, which was caught on film, was one of several viral episodes that helped catalyze massive Black Lives Matter protests against the police killings of Black people in the U.S.

