Trump says Iowa, New Hampshire will vote first "as long as I am President"

Fadel Allassan

President Trump. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Friday that "Iowa and New Hampshire will not be moved from the Primary Schedule as long as I am President," a decision he does not actually have direct control over.

Why it matters: Critics have argued Iowa and New Hampshire are not demographically representative of the entire nation, and some have called for a change to the primary order. February's presidential primaries and caucuses in four small states contribute 155 pledged delegates of the 3,979 Democratic total, giving early voting states "an outsized role in the narratives that can determine the eventual nominee," the Washington Post notes.

  • "Taken together, though, the unique qualities of each [state] mean several key blocs of voters get at least one opportunity to have an outsized role in the early nomination process," the Post writes.

The state of play: Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez called for a recanvass in Iowa in light of software malfunctions and other issues that have caused a delay in the results from Monday's caucuses.

Reality check: It is unclear what Trump is suggesting he would do to preserve the tradition — which he has no direct control over.

Rashaan Ayesh

Boston Globe calls for end of first-in-the-nation tradition

Photo: Robyn Peck/Getty Images

The Boston Globe's editorial board called Wednesday for the end of the first-in-the-nation presidential votes in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The state of play: The paper is a regional powerhouse in New Hampshire and withheld its endorsement of a Democratic candidate until the state votes in its primary next week.

Zachary Basu

DNC chair calls for recanvass in Iowa

Tom Perez. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez called for the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) to "immediately begin a recanvass" on Thursday in light of software malfunctions and other issues that have caused a delay in the results from Monday's caucuses.

What they're saying: "Enough is enough," Perez tweeted. "In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass."

Alexi McCammondMargaret Talev

The 2020 Iowa debacle

A caucus volunteer fills out paperwork in Carpenter, Iowa. Photo: Steve Pope/Getty Images

The Iowa Democratic Party announced Tuesday that it plans to release "a majority" of its caucus results by 5pm ET, though it gave no indication when full results might be available.

The state of play: It blamed Monday night's caucus meltdown on an app "coding issue," but it made clear that it did not "impact the ability of precinct chairs to report data accurately."

