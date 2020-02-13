India building a wall to block a slum during Trump's visit

Masons in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are working "round-the-clock" to build a 400-meter-long wall that will ensure President Trump doesn't catch a glimpse of a large slum while visiting the city later this month with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reuters reports.

What they're saying: A government official told Reuters the wall was being built for security reasons. But the contractor hired to build it says the government “did not want the slum to be seen." Some local residents criticized the government for spending money to hide the poor, not help them.

