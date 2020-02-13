24 mins ago - World

India building a wall to block a slum during Trump's visit

Dave Lawler

A slum in Ahmedabad in 2014. Photo: Raquel Maria Carbonell Pagola/LightRocket via Getty

Masons in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are working "round-the-clock" to build a 400-meter-long wall that will ensure President Trump doesn't catch a glimpse of a large slum while visiting the city later this month with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reuters reports.

What they're saying: A government official told Reuters the wall was being built for security reasons. But the contractor hired to build it says the government “did not want the slum to be seen." Some local residents criticized the government for spending money to hide the poor, not help them.

Go deeper: Senators concerned India's "secular character" under threat

Dave Lawler

Senators concerned India's "secular character" is under threat

Trump and Modi in Houston. Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty Images

A bipartisan group of senators wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday expressing concerns and seeking State Department assessments on India's crackdown in Kashmir and controversial citizenship law.

Why it matters: President Trump is heading to India later this month. Rather than pressure Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Kashmir crackdown during their last appearance together, in Houston, Trump praised him.

19 hours ago - World
Dave LawlerZachary Basu

Trump to visit India as U.S. weighs new "special relationship"

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad, India, on Feb. 24–25 to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House announced Monday.

Why it matters: “India could be to America in Asia during the 21st century what the U.K. was in Europe during the 20th – the most reliable partner in great power competition,” says Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador to Washington now at the Hudson Institute.

Updated Feb 10, 2020 - World
Erica Pandey

Amazon's $1 billion bet on Indian e-commerce

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With a new $1 billion investment, Amazon is doubling down on its India bet.

The big picture: India has the world's fastest growing e-commerce market, and retail giants from America and China are battling each other as well as homegrown Indian rivals to dominate it.

Jan 15, 2020