The energy stakes of Trump's India visit

Trump administration officials face headwinds as they seek agreements to export more U.S. liquefied natural gas to India, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Where it stands: Buyers are wary of long-term deals and instead are increasingly turning to the more flexible spot markets to find cheaper supplies.

Why it matters: That's a problem for companies planning to build new U.S. export facilities but "need sizable advance commitments from buyers to secure the billions needed for the projects."

Their piece and this Houston Chronicle story look at plans by Tellurian, which hopes to finalize a long-term deal with Petronet and has officials in India this week.

