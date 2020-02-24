The energy stakes of Trump's India visit
Donald Trump looks on as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves during 'Namaste Trump' rally. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Trump administration officials face headwinds as they seek agreements to export more U.S. liquefied natural gas to India, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Where it stands: Buyers are wary of long-term deals and instead are increasingly turning to the more flexible spot markets to find cheaper supplies.
Why it matters: That's a problem for companies planning to build new U.S. export facilities but "need sizable advance commitments from buyers to secure the billions needed for the projects."
- Their piece and this Houston Chronicle story look at plans by Tellurian, which hopes to finalize a long-term deal with Petronet and has officials in India this week.
