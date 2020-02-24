23 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The energy stakes of Trump's India visit

Ben Geman

Donald Trump looks on as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves during 'Namaste Trump' rally. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Trump administration officials face headwinds as they seek agreements to export more U.S. liquefied natural gas to India, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Where it stands: Buyers are wary of long-term deals and instead are increasingly turning to the more flexible spot markets to find cheaper supplies.

Why it matters: That's a problem for companies planning to build new U.S. export facilities but "need sizable advance commitments from buyers to secure the billions needed for the projects."

  • Their piece and this Houston Chronicle story look at plans by Tellurian, which hopes to finalize a long-term deal with Petronet and has officials in India this week.

Dave LawlerZachary Basu

Trump to visit India as U.S. weighs new "special relationship"

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad, India, on Feb. 24–25 to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House announced Monday.

Why it matters: “India could be to America in Asia during the 21st century what the U.K. was in Europe during the 20th – the most reliable partner in great power competition,” says Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador to Washington now at the Hudson Institute.

Updated Feb 10, 2020 - World
Ben Geman

Why India needs cheap batteries

Reproduced from IEA; Chart: Axios Visuals

A new International Energy Agency analysis highlights the importance of battery storage paired with renewables in helping to decarbonize power.

Why it matters: India, the focus of the analysis, is the world's third-largest greenhouse gas emitter (after China and the U.S.) and suffers from terrible air quality problems.

Jan 28, 2020
Dave Lawler

Senators concerned India's "secular character" is under threat

Trump and Modi in Houston. Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty Images

A bipartisan group of senators wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday expressing concerns and seeking State Department assessments on India's crackdown in Kashmir and controversial citizenship law.

Why it matters: President Trump is heading to India later this month. Rather than pressure Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Kashmir crackdown during their last appearance together, in Houston, Trump praised him.

Feb 12, 2020 - World