Trump administration plans to increase coronavirus testing at nursing homes

The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will be ramping up testing at nursing homes in coronavirus hotspots using rapid point-of-care diagnostic test instruments.

Why it matters: The push to increase testing at nursing homes comes as many states, particularly in the Southern U.S., see a surge. Many nursing homes fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic as the virus spread among residents early on. More than 40% of U.S. coronavirus deaths were linked to nursing homes in mid-June.

What they're saying: Assistant Secretary of Health Adm. Brett Giroir stated, “Access to rapid point-of-care testing in nursing homes will further protect our Nation’s most vulnerable patients."

What to watch: The distribution will begin next week at nursing homes prioritized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Each home will receive one diagnostic test instruments and associated tests.

