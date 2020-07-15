Trump administration plans to increase coronavirus testing at nursing homes

Members of the Massachusetts National Guard remove their hazmat suits after helping with testing at a nursing home. Photo: Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will be ramping up testing at nursing homes in coronavirus hotspots using rapid point-of-care diagnostic test instruments.
Why it matters: The push to increase testing at nursing homes comes as many states, particularly in the Southern U.S., see a surge. Many nursing homes fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic as the virus spread among residents early on. More than 40% of U.S. coronavirus deaths were linked to nursing homes in mid-June.
What they're saying: Assistant Secretary of Health Adm. Brett Giroir stated, “Access to rapid point-of-care testing in nursing homes will further protect our Nation’s most vulnerable patients."
What to watch: The distribution will begin next week at nursing homes prioritized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
- Each home will receive one diagnostic test instruments and associated tests.
Go deeper: Controlling the coronavirus in nursing homes won't be easy