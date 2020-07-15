25 mins ago - Health

Trump administration plans to increase coronavirus testing at nursing homes

Members of the Massachusetts National Guard remove their hazmat suits after helping with testing at a nursing home. Photo: Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will be ramping up testing at nursing homes in coronavirus hotspots using rapid point-of-care diagnostic test instruments.

Why it matters: The push to increase testing at nursing homes comes as many states, particularly in the Southern U.S., see a surge. Many nursing homes fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic as the virus spread among residents early on. More than 40% of U.S. coronavirus deaths were linked to nursing homes in mid-June.

What they're saying: Assistant Secretary of Health Adm. Brett Giroir stated, “Access to rapid point-of-care testing in nursing homes will further protect our Nation’s most vulnerable patients."

What to watch: The distribution will begin next week at nursing homes prioritized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

  • Each home will receive one diagnostic test instruments and associated tests.

Bryan Walsh
Jun 17, 2020 - Health

Saving the elderly from coronavirus

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

As the elderly, especially those in nursing homes, bear the brunt of deaths from COVID-19, new approaches and tools to keep them safe are emerging.

Why it matters: Seniors are much more susceptible to the novel coronavirus, and the conditions in many long-term care homes facilitate the spread of COVID-19. Independent of the current pandemic, America and much of the world is aging rapidly and is in need of technologies to care for them.

Bob Herman
Jul 13, 2020 - Health

Health workers fear new shortages of protective equipment

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Health care workers faced severe shortages of face masks, gowns and other protective equipment at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and they're afraid it's happening again now.

Why it matters: Hospitals, nursing homes and physician clinics need this equipment to protect themselves and to avoid spreading infection. Supplies are already stretched thin, and will likely get thinner as the coronavirus and flu season converge in the fall.

Axios
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jeff Sessions loses Alabama Senate primary runoff

Jeff Sessions. Photo: Michael DeMocker/Getty Images

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions has lost the Republican nomination for Senate to Tommy Tuberville in Alabama in Tuesday night’s primary runoff, AP reports.

Why it matters: Sessions had been the underdog in the race against former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, who had the backing of President Trump. Tuberville will now face off against Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) in November, who is considered to have one of the most vulnerable Democratic Senate seats in the country.