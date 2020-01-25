Trump impeachment trial recap, day 4: Schiff closes

House managers appealed directly to senators to weigh their actions against the precedent they'll set on Congress’ ability to serve as a check on the president, as they wrapped up their three-day impeachment presentation.

Why it matters: Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) used his last chance to address senators directly and expertly pursued every argument made by Republicans, undercutting what Trump has said publicly, and what he anticipates Trump’s defense team will attempt to make over the next few days.