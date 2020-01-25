Stories

Trump impeachment trial recap, day 4: Schiff closes

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) speaks with reporters on fourth day of President Trump's impeachment trial.
Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

House managers appealed directly to senators to weigh their actions against the precedent they'll set on Congress’ ability to serve as a check on the president, as they wrapped up their three-day impeachment presentation.

Why it matters: Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) used his last chance to address senators directly and expertly pursued every argument made by Republicans, undercutting what Trump has said publicly, and what he anticipates Trump’s defense team will attempt to make over the next few days.

What's next: White House counsel Pat Cipollone will likely frame the Senate trial as a defining moment to set the precedent for executive privilege, especially on national security matters, a source familiar with his thinking told Axios' Alayna Treene and Jonathan Swan.

Details: Republicans will present their case starting at 10 a.m. ET and run through 1 p.m.

Go deeper:

Donald Trump impeachment