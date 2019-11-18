Trump says he'll "strongly consider" impeachment inquiry testimony

President Trump said in a Monday tweet that he'll "strongly consider" testifying — or providing a written statement — in the ongoing impeachment inquiry against him.

"Nancy Pelosi ... suggested ... that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt. She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!"

The big picture: While Trump's testimony would be a blockbuster scenario, it seems extremely unlikely to happen — especially given his administration's refusal to engage with the inquiry at all. It's worth noting, however, that Trump did provide written answers to the Mueller investigation.

Go deeper: The schedule for this week's impeachment hearings