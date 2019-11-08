Screenshot: National Security Action

National Security Action, led by former senior Obama administration officials, will launch Friday TrumpsBetrayal.org, a national security-focused digital project on impeachment.

Why it matters: "The concept emerged from the fact that so much of the unfolding scandal implicates America’s foreign policy and national security," the group says in a release. "The site’s resources — explainers, infographics, interactive timelines, and messaging documents, among others — aim to communicate the national security implications."