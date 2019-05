Context: Amash is the only Republican in Congress to support impeachment, and he isn't backing down from his controversial position, accusing Attorney General Bill Barr earlier Tuesday of intentionally misrepresenting the Mueller report to help further Trump's "false narrative" about the special counsel's investigation.

The big picture: During the MSNBC town hall in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Harris doubled down on her support for taking steps toward impeaching Trump.

"There is a clear track record of this president and members of his administration obstructing justice. Not to mention what we have seen from the current attorney general of the United States, who I questioned in connection with the Judiciary Committee, who clearly thinks his job is to represent the president and his peculiar interests as opposed to representing the people of the country in which we live. So there is a lot of work to do and I plan on seeing it through."