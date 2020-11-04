Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump's lackluster health care legacy

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

If this is the end for the Trump administration, it will leave a legacy of failure on health care, and if he's re-elected, he'll have a lot of ground left to make up.

Why it matters: The administration failed to get almost anything it wanted — sometimes the setback was Congress, sometimes the courts, sometimes the administration itself.

  • The failed effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act in 2017 is at the top of that list.
  • The administration simply didn't enact any of its most aggressive proposals on drug pricing, including plans to change the way rebates are paid within the system, to reclassify some drugs within Medicare, and to tie Medicare's prices to other countries.
  • The biggest thing it did accomplish on drug prices — a regulation requiring list prices in TV ads — was blocked in court.
  • Medicaid work requirements, probably the most significant change the administration has pursued on its own, have also been blocked in court.

What's left: Rules requiring hospitals to disclose their prices could stick around, and President Trump did change the rules for short-term insurance plans that compete with ACA coverage, although a Biden administration could change those rules again.

  • And that leaves a legacy largely defined by the failure to contain the coronavirus.

Yes, but: There's still a big wild card outstanding, in the form of the Supreme Court case over the ACA.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: White House race remains too close to call

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

The race between President Trump and Joe Biden remains too close to call, despite Trump's false declaration early Wednesday that he has won, as vote counting continues in enough key battleground states that a final result could be delayed for days.

The latest: Trump declared that he'll go to the Supreme Court to push for "all voting to stop," baselessly calling the continued vote count a "fraud" as key states sort through a historically high volume of early and mail ballots driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jim VandeHeiMike Allen
13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

A safe, sane way to navigate the vote count

Photos: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

America faces tense, tumultuous, uncertain days ahead: President Trump says he won, even though he hasn't. Joe Biden says he's "on track" to win, even though it'll take days — or longer — to sort through a half-dozen nail-biters.

Why it matters: Now, whatever the resolution, close to half the country is going to feel robbed. Many of them will be angry, and will refuse to accept the winner as the legit president of all the people.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Kelly unseats Republican Martha McSally in Arizona Senate race

Photo: Rob Schumacher/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Former astronaut Mark Kelly (D) has defeated incumbent Sen. Martha McSally (R) in Arizona's race for the U.S. Senate, AP projects.

Why it matters: It's a crucial pickup for Democrats in their bid to take control of the Senate, which has turned increasingly unlikely as the night has progressed.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow