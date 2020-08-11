1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Historian Douglas Brinkley: Trump speech at Gettysburg "would be a terrible blunder"

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Historian Douglas Brinkley told Axios that the idea of President Trump giving his convention acceptance speech at the Gettysburg battlefield would be "a terrible blunder," calling it "deeply cheesy and inappropriate."

Why it matters: Brinkley, CNN's presidential historian and a professor at Rice University, said that choosing Gettysburg would be less about living up to the ideals of equality and freedom that Abraham Lincoln espoused in the Gettysburg Address — and more of a tactical decision to help him get an edge in November.

Why Gettysburg is appealing, according to Brinkley:

  • Gettysburg is in Pennsylvania, a key swing state that Trump barely won in 2016 and wants to hold onto.
  • Like his July 3 speech at Mt. Rushmore, this would be a way for Trump to continue to embrace national monuments and position himself as their protector — all while suggesting that the Democrats would cave to pressure from radicals who want to tear them down.
  • It would allow him to attempt to align himself with military veterans.
  • Logistically, Gettysburg is close to Camp David, allowing easy preparation.
  • In a broader sense, Lincoln is one of the most popular and respected presidents, so it makes sense that Trump — as he has done in the past — would want to attempt to invite flattering historical comparisons.

The big picture: Brinkley believes that any attempt to politicize the battlefield could backfire, adding that Trump would be better advised to speak from the White House — which is not without controversy but could be justifiable as his "workplace" amid a pandemic.

  • "It shows an utter lack of understanding about what a military battlefield is. It's not to promote yourself for your own nomination, it should be sacrosanct for all Americans," he said.
  • "It's a place to bow your head and reflect and instead Trump is going to pound his chest," he added.

Fadel Allassan
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he'll accept nomination at White House or Gettysburg

Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Monday that he'll deliver his speech accepting the Republican nomination for president at either the Gettysburg battlefield in Pennsylvania or at the White House.

The state of play: Republican National Convention planners are looking for a new venue for the president to deliver his acceptance speech after convention events were canceled in Jacksonville, Fla., due to coronavirus concerns.

Fadel Allassan
20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

IG report: Saudi arms sales were legal but didn't weigh civilian casualties

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acted legally when he bypassed Congress to approve $8 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, but failed to "fully assess risks and implement mitigation measures to reduce civilian casualties" that resulted from the deal, according to a report by the State Department inspector general.

Why it matters: The 2019 sale drew bipartisan ire among lawmakers, who worried it could lead to a pattern of the administration using "emergency declarations" to circumvent Congress to approve weapons deals. The report comes two months after former Inspector General Steve Linick testified that he was pressured by a top Pompeo aide to drop the investigation.

Orion Rummler
1 hour ago - Health

Florida reports another daily record for coronavirus deaths

Nurse practitioner Barbara Corral and a research assistant conduct a COVID-19 vaccination study on August 7 in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida's health department on Tuesday reported 276 new coronavirus deaths, surpassing the state's record from July 31.

The big picture: The state also recorded over 5,800 new cases — on the low side for a state that is one of the domestic epicenters for the virus.

