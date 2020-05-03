Fox News Channel gives Axios readers this look behind tonight's virtual town hall with President Trump, "America Together: Returning to Work" — 7 to 9 p.m. ET from the Lincoln Memorial, with Trump answering viewer questions from 7:15 to 8:45.

What to expect: President Trump and the co-moderators, Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier, will be socially distanced, with a virtual audience. Fox says 1,000+ viewer submissions have come in by email, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Martha MacCallum, anchor and executive editor of "The Story" (7 p.m. weeknights) said:

"We will hear from Americans across the country, who want answers about their businesses, their jobs, and what the future holds. From medicine and vaccines, to our relationship with China, COVID-19 has forced big questions."

Bret Baier — chief political anchor, and anchor and executive editor of "Special Report" (6 p.m. weeknights) — said: