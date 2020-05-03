What to expect out of Trump's Lincoln Memorial town hall
The Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Fox News Channel gives Axios readers this look behind tonight's virtual town hall with President Trump, "America Together: Returning to Work" — 7 to 9 p.m. ET from the Lincoln Memorial, with Trump answering viewer questions from 7:15 to 8:45.
What to expect: President Trump and the co-moderators, Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier, will be socially distanced, with a virtual audience. Fox says 1,000+ viewer submissions have come in by email, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Martha MacCallum, anchor and executive editor of "The Story" (7 p.m. weeknights) said:
- "We will hear from Americans across the country, who want answers about their businesses, their jobs, and what the future holds. From medicine and vaccines, to our relationship with China, COVID-19 has forced big questions."
Bret Baier — chief political anchor, and anchor and executive editor of "Special Report" (6 p.m. weeknights) — said:
- "Our last town hall with President Trump [in March] in Scranton, Pa., had solid audience questions ... If we can again cut through the noise and get to substance with tough but fair questions, we will be successful again."