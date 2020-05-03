2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What to expect out of Trump's Lincoln Memorial town hall

Mike Allen

The Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Fox News Channel gives Axios readers this look behind tonight's virtual town hall with President Trump, "America Together: Returning to Work" — 7 to 9 p.m. ET from the Lincoln Memorial, with Trump answering viewer questions from 7:15 to 8:45.

What to expect: President Trump and the co-moderators, Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier, will be socially distanced, with a virtual audience. Fox says 1,000+ viewer submissions have come in by email, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Martha MacCallum, anchor and executive editor of "The Story" (7 p.m. weeknights) said:

  • "We will hear from Americans across the country, who want answers about their businesses, their jobs, and what the future holds. From medicine and vaccines, to our relationship with China, COVID-19 has forced big questions."

Bret Baier — chief political anchor, and anchor and executive editor of "Special Report" (6 p.m. weeknights) — said:

  • "Our last town hall with President Trump [in March] in Scranton, Pa., had solid audience questions ... If we can again cut through the noise and get to substance with tough but fair questions, we will be successful again."

Jacob Knutson

Italy reports lowest daily death toll since first day of lockdown

Photo by Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images

The Italian government announced that confirmed coronavirus deaths in the country increased by 174 on Sunday, well below the 474 jump it reported on Saturday.

Why it matters: It's the smallest daily increase in fatalities the country has seen since March 10, when the Italian government extended lockdown restrictions from northern Italy to the entire country.

Arrow4 mins ago - World
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 3,462,2682 — Total deaths: 244,911 — Total recoveries — 1,110,719Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 1,138,690 — Total deaths: 66,570 — Total recoveries — 175,382 — Total tested: 6,816,347Map.
  3. States: Michigan governor denounces protestors calling to reopen state while bearing Nazi symbols and Confederate flags — Cuomo announces regional consortium for buying PPE to reduce competition.
  4. Vaccine: Oxford scientist says evidence of efficacy could come in early June.
  5. Business: Gilead's CEO said the company has donated its entire supply of the antiviral medication remdesivir to the federal government
  6. Trump administration: Pompeo said there is "enormous evidence" that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab — Kudlow defends comments from February claiming virus was "contained."
  7. World: Russia sees four consecutive days of record increases in coronavirus cases — Boris Johnson says doctors were prepared to announce his death.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Jacob Knutson

Cuomo announces 7-state consortium for buying PPE

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Delaware are forming a regional consortium to reduce competition when purchasing personal protection equipment (PPE).

Why it matters: Cuomo and other governors have long complained that competition between states, private businesses and the federal government for critical coronavirus supplies has needlessly driven up prices in a time of emergency.

Arrow47 mins ago - Health