Trump releases 2019 financial records

President Trump. Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump issued a required release of his 2019 financial records after receiving two 45-day extensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What we know: Trump's minimum income was at least $446 million last year, but it was not specified whether the company took home a profit or a loss.

  • His daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner also shared their financial disclosures on Friday, reporting at least $36 million in income, per Politico.

The records show slightly declining revenue at some of the president's properties in 2019 compared to 2018 — a drop-off that's likely to continue in 2020 due to coronavirus lockdowns and travel industry declines.

  • His Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, fell to $21.4 million in 2019 compared to $22.7 million in 2018, and his Washington, D.C., property dropped to $40.5 million from $40.8 million, per Bloomberg.
  • Trump National Doral golf course in Florida, however, did see an increase in revenue, reaching $77.2 million from $76 million.
  • Trump golf courses in New Jersey, Florida and North Carolina also experienced jumps in revenue.

The president's reported income also includes...

  • The sale of a $13.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills, California.
  • More than $100,000 in royalties from his book "The Art of the Deal."
  • Legal services from Rudy Giuliani are listed as a gift to the president per the request of the Office of Government Ethics, although Trump contends it was not a reportable gift.
  • No other gifts were reported.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 17,853,948 — Total deaths: 685,102 — Total recoveries — 10,560,196Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 4,620,502— Total deaths: 154,449 — Total recoveries: 1,461,885 — Total tests: 56,086,260Map.
  3. Politics: President Trump says Fauci is "wrong" about coronavirus cases surge | Rep. Raúl Grijalva tests positive for coronavirus.
  4. World: Mexico reaches third-most coronavirus deaths worldwide.
  5. Sports: Sports teams dabble with facial recognition systems amid coronavirus pandemic  Cardinals-Brewers game postponed again after St. Louis reports 4 more coronavirus cases.
  6. Education: Northeastern University to require 3 COVID-19 tests before students can go to class.
  7. World: Boris Johnson pauses England's reopening.
  8. 🎧 Podcast: The untold mental toll of COVID-19.
Florida braces for potential hurricane as Tropical Storm Isaias nears

Two men put shutters over the windows of their business in Stuart, Florida, as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches on Saturday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As Tropical Storm Isaias neared Florida's east coast Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) urged communities to "remain vigilant and be prepared for heavy rain, strong winds and potential flooding."

The latest: With the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warning that Isaias was expected to "regain hurricane strength" overnight, evacuation orders were issued for parts of Florida and North Carolina, which is in line for the storm's path Monday. An Air Force Reserve Reconnaissance Aircraft had begun to investigate Isaias early Sunday, the NHC said.

In photos: Thousands ordered to evacuate as Southern California fire grows

A 747 Supertanker makes a retardant drop on a ridge at the Apple fire near Banning, California, on Saturday. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Southern California officials ordered multiple mandatory evacuations as a growing wildfire burned across some 12,000 acres on Saturday, per CalFire.

The big picture: Some 7,800 people were under evacuation orders after the Apple fire in Riverside County, about 75 miles east of Los Angeles, "doubled in size" Saturday, reports KTLA, citing local officials. Hundreds of firefighters have been battling the blaze, but Riverside County Fire Department said in a statement Saturday night none of it had been contained.

