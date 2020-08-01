President Trump issued a required release of his 2019 financial records after receiving two 45-day extensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What we know: Trump's minimum income was at least $446 million last year, but it was not specified whether the company took home a profit or a loss.

His daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner also shared their financial disclosures on Friday, reporting at least $36 million in income, per Politico.

The records show slightly declining revenue at some of the president's properties in 2019 compared to 2018 — a drop-off that's likely to continue in 2020 due to coronavirus lockdowns and travel industry declines.

His Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, fell to $21.4 million in 2019 compared to $22.7 million in 2018, and his Washington, D.C., property dropped to $40.5 million from $40.8 million, per Bloomberg.

Trump National Doral golf course in Florida, however, did see an increase in revenue, reaching $77.2 million from $76 million.

Trump golf courses in New Jersey, Florida and North Carolina also experienced jumps in revenue.

The president's reported income also includes...