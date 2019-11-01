President Trump on Friday nominated the chief medical officer of Houston's MD Anderson Cancer Center, Stephen Hahn, to be the FDA's next commissioner.

Catch up quick: HHS Secretary Alex Azar's top deputy, Brett Giroir, will oversee the FDA on an acting basis until Hahn is confirmed. Hahn has never worked in government before, per STAT News. The FDA is finalizing plans to ban most flavored e-cigarette cartridges from the market, Azar said in September, in an attempt to discourage youth vaping amid reports of vaping-related deaths and illnesses.