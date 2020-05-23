2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump goes golfing for the first time since early March

President Trump heads to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia from the White House in Sept. 2018. Photo: Chris Kleponis - Pool/Getty Images

President Trump traveled to his club in Sterling, Virginia on Saturday for his first golfing trip since early March, when the coronavirus pandemic first began to steamroll across the U.S.

Driving the news: White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx advised at a news briefing on Friday that outdoor activities that allow for social distancing, such as golfing, can safely be enjoyed over Memorial Day weekend.

Yes, but: Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. are experiencing high infection rates compared to the rest of the country, Birx told reporters on Friday.

Go deeper: Trump's holiday weekend pressure campaign to reopen churches

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil added more than 20,000 cases of the novel coronavirus to its official count on Friday, tallying the most cases worldwide outside of the U.S. (over 330,890) and exceeding Russia's reported cases on Friday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 338,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5.1 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 13 million tests).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 15 hours ago - Health

Trump's holiday weekend pressure campaign

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump wants to throw open the houses of worship "right now," claiming they are essential services.

What he's saying: “The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now. For this weekend. If they don’t do it, I will override the governors," he said during a press conference on Friday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus in Africa reaches new milestone as cases exceed 100,000

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on March 30 Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic "reached a milestone in Africa" on Friday, as the World Health Organization says the virus has spread to every country on the continent, with over 100,000 confirmed cases.

The big picture: Africa’s low mortality rate associated with COVID-19 may be caused in part by 60% of the continents' population is under the age of 25, according to early analysis by the WHO. Adults over 65 are at a higher risk of dying or being hospitalized due to the coronavirus, per the CDC.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow20 hours ago - Health