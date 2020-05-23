Trump goes golfing for the first time since early March

President Trump traveled to his club in Sterling, Virginia on Saturday for his first golfing trip since early March, when the coronavirus pandemic first began to steamroll across the U.S.

Driving the news: White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx advised at a news briefing on Friday that outdoor activities that allow for social distancing, such as golfing, can safely be enjoyed over Memorial Day weekend.

Yes, but: Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. are experiencing high infection rates compared to the rest of the country, Birx told reporters on Friday.

